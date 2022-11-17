Health | Are ginger products healthy? There is little evidence of benefits, and for some they may even be dangerous

When used in moderation, over-the-counter ginger products are probably safe, but little is known about their benefits.

“Sun and resistance to autumn. The ginger shot cheers up and speeds up the metabolism.” “Ginger is also a WONDERFUL bug killer, so it’s worth using it during flu season!” “Ginger-lemon shots help during the flu season. Freshly juiced in the morning, it boosts immunity, relieves throat symptoms and much more.”

Social media is full of incense for the health benefits of ginger. The quotes are from Instagram posts, and the web is full of recipes for homemade ginger drinks.

For example, ready-made ginger shots have been sold in grocery stores for several years, and their price per liter hovers around 40 euros at its highest. Ginger is also sold in the form of juice, capsules and tea.

So is ginger as good for health as it claims?

By Googling the health effects of ginger, you can easily find health food store sites, wellness blogs, and wellness-focused media that praise ginger’s positive effects on the immune system, stomach ailments, pain, heart ailments, blood circulation, and even libido.

Senior physician Maria Paile-Hyvärinen However, the Pharmaceutical Safety and Development Center Fimea reminds us that using ginger as a spice is different than, for example, concentrated in a capsule, in which case the total amount of compounds contained in ginger may become harmful.

“Even the compounds contained in, for example, garlic and green tea can be harmful when concentrated in a capsule,” he says.

According to Paile-Hyvärinen, an exact safe upper limit for ginger cannot be defined, but for example two grams of dried ginger powder per day is still considered a relatively safe amount.

What so what is known about the health benefits of ginger products sold in stores?

The European Union maintains a register with health claims related to foodstuffs.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has assessed that ginger powder prepared in a certain way is effective in preventing motion sickness when the dose is 1-2 grams of ground ginger taken about an hour before travel. However, such preparations are not on sale in Finland.

“It is difficult to compare different preparations containing ginger without knowing the exact amount and type of ginger or ginger extract in the preparation,” says Paile-Hyvärinen.

Part health claims are in the so-called “waiting state” in the register. Professor of food safety Marina Heinonen The University of Helsinki says that, overall, there are a couple of thousand claims regarding herbal ingredients pending.

“Scientific evidence of their health effects has either not been evaluated or there is not enough evidence, but when the matter is unfinished, the claims can be used in the marketing of the products,” says Heinonen.

The pending claim about ginger is related to the inflammatory condition of the joints, which ginger is said to alleviate to some extent. Another pending review relates to gingerol, which ginger contains, and is said to be good for stomach well-being. It is a substance that is specifically said to relieve nausea.

“These claims have not passed scientific scrutiny,” Heinonen points out.

“ “There are many people who believe a neighbor or some other experience expert or public figure.”

Heinonen has noticed that for all consumers, however, scientific proof of plant-derived ingredients contained in nutritional supplements is not a relevant issue.

“There are many people who believe a neighbor or some other experience expert or public figure,” Heinonen says.

“Many people also drink blackcurrant juice when they have a cold and find that it relieves them.”

in Finland The Food Agency does not recommend ginger preparations for pregnant women. Why not?

“In animal experiments, ginger has been found to increase the risk of miscarriage and cause developmental disorders in the fetus. In addition, it has hormonal effects similar to testosterone, which can cause reproductive disorders in women,” says the specialist researcher Tero Hirvonen From the Food Agency.

The evidence is not so strong that ginger should be completely prohibited during pregnancy, but just to be sure, ginger as a dietary supplement is not recommended if you are expecting a baby. Recommendations and warnings always follow the precautionary principle.

There are few human studies, but according to Hirvonen, a 2015 study found that the group of expectant mothers who consumed ginger supplements had slightly more fetal deaths than the group that had not consumed ginger. According to him, that is a good enough reason to avoid ginger during the waiting period.

The Food Agency according to the report, ginger also interacts with medications. The concentrations of some blood pressure medicines and blood thinners can increase when taken together with ginger. It increases the risk of side effects of the drugs used.

Health claims about herbal supplements may only be made in advertisements if they are approved by the EU or on a waiting list. Claims related to the treatment, prevention or cure of diseases may not be made about nutritional supplements. Their safety is the responsibility of the food operator.

According to Paile-Hyvärinen, the research data on ginger is currently being re-evaluated, so there may be new information on the whole as early as next year.

“However, we are still unable to say anything about the products in grocery stores and health food stores, because the amount of ingredients in them and the method of preparation are unknown,” says Paile-Hyvärinen.

“Used in moderation, they are most likely safe.”

However, Fimea’s chief physician would not recommend the use of concentrated ginger preparations for those on multiple medications and the elderly, as they include the risk of bleeding and the interaction with various medications may surprise you.