The Public Health Commission, belonging to the Ministry of Health, has approved this Thursday the vaccination against the human papillomavirus (HPV) also for children, so that the vaccine will arrive from 2024 to both sexes.

“The two-dose vaccination schedule will be applicable to both 12-year-old boys and girls with a minimum interval of six months. The autonomous communities will incorporate it before the end of 2024, ”the Carolina Darias department reported in a statement.

The Valencian Community, Catalonia, Andalusia, Galicia and Madrid had begun administering the human papillomavirus vaccine to boys this year, which can cause health problems such as genital warts and uterine cancer in women. Vaccination of men will help curb the incidence of the virus, experts believe.

In addition, the Public Health Commission has decided to include the flu vaccine in the calendar for children between 6 and 59 months for the 2023-24 season.