The Ministry of Health has approved this Friday the use of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, although he does so with reservations: only for the age group between 18 and 55 years.

Thus, at the time of administering this vaccine Patients who meet the age range should be adjusted, in addition to the criteria established in the vaccination plan, which first indicated to vaccinate the elderly in nursing homes and health personnel in the first phase.

Spain thus joins the decision of other countries such as Germany, France, Poland, Austria or Italy, who recommended not using the AstraZeneca vaccine, if applicable, in those over 65 years of age due to the paucity of evidence with that age range. The French President himself, Emmanuel Macron, described it as “almost ineffective” in this sector of the population.