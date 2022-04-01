BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Ministry of Health on Friday approved the inclusion in the Unified Health System (SUS) of the first drug to treat Covid-19.

Baricitinib, which is registered in Brazil for use against rheumatoid arthritis and more severe cases of atopic dermatitis, had its use for Covid-19 released by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and was approved for use in the SUS by the National Incorporation Commission. of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) this week.

According to the Ministry of Health, the drug should be used in the case of hospitalized adult patients who need “use of oxygen by mask or nasal catheter, or who require high flow of oxygen or non-invasive ventilation”.

Baricitinib acts on the immune system of patients, helping to reduce the action of a substance linked to the occurrence of inflammatory reactions in the body.

