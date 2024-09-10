Increasingly frenetic rhythms and recurring worries are now the order of the day in the lives of many people, so much so that one in four Italians suffers from chronic or transient insomnia and more than 60% experience one or more psychological disorders, such as anxiety and apathy. Prodeco Pharmaan Italian company that operates internationally in the field of natural medicine, always attentive to the importance of psycho-physical well-being, with the innovative inMood project uses for the first time the association between music therapy and phytotherapy to support people with psycho-emotional disorders.

Music therapy promotes the use of music for therapeutic purposes – a note reports – offering several benefits, demonstrated by numerous scientific studies, such as emotional rebalancing, improved cognitive functions, quality of sleep, pregnancy and neonatal therapy. At a cellular level, in fact, listening to music stimulates the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter capable of reducing stress and anxiety: it has been demonstrated, for example, that 20 minutes of classical music can induce the expression of genes that regulate synaptic function, learning and memory. Based on the scientific value of music therapy, the inMood line – it says – offers four original pieces, signed by the biologist and composer Emiliano Toso, inspired by the treatment of sleep, deep relaxation, improvement of mood and stimulation of cognitive activity.

“Music is a universal language closely linked to human emotions – explains Emiliano Toso, molecular biologist and musician composer – Melodies studied at the frequency of 432 Hz, such as those born in collaboration with the inMood project by Prodeco Pharma, promote cellular homeostasis and have a therapeutic effect on the mind and body, stimulating balance and relaxation and reducing anxiety and stress”.

The songs can be listened to by framing a QR Code on the special label of inMood products – the note details – and also directly in pharmacies via a speaker integrated into the line’s displays, as well as in the section dedicated to music therapy within the line’s website https://inmood.prodecopharma.com/musicoterapia/. By connecting to the site, users can access a real path aimed at well-being, which includes free consultations with expert psychologists, psychotherapists and neurologists, video courses on meditation and cardiac coherence practices for managing anxiety and stress, online advice on how to sleep well from a sleep coach and finger pressure and massage techniques for relaxation in adults and children.

“With the inMood project we want to be even closer to people who face psycho-emotional problems with complete and integrated support, based on the holistic approach to well-being that has always distinguished our company – underlines Giovanni Catania, sole director of Prodeco Pharma – Emiliano Toso’s music also provides the background music to our days in the office and we have found a way, together with the maestro, to allow all our customers to enjoy this opportunity. With this innovation, combined with the collaboration with expert professionals, we combine even more the benefits of phytotherapeutic solutions with a wide range of services and useful tools to find one’s balance, just like music therapy”.