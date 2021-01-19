The shops and services of face-to-face provision must close from 8:00 p.m. starting tomorrow throughout the Region of Murcia, according to the decision adopted by the Covid Monitoring Committee in its meeting yesterday. Only essential activities that the order of the Ministry of Health will establish in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia (BORM) will be allowed. Among the exceptions, there are all those services related to the health sector, pharmacies, supermarkets, fuel refueling and take-out establishments, which will not be forced to comply with this time limitation, among others.

The measure, which goes on to swell the battery of restrictions that the regional government has been defining since the beginning of the year to try to cause a steep decline in the contagion curve, after an accelerated increase that has put regional hospitals on alert , will therefore advance the closure of shopping centers, casinos, gambling and betting venues, cinemas and other activities that until now have been able to continue to develop normally. What it will not affect, as explained by the counselor, is the regulated teaching activity, which may continue to extend beyond 8:00 p.m.

A “sharp” descent



The decision, which aims at an extreme decrease in mobility “so that the infected fall as abruptly as possible”, joins other regional actions such as the closure of the hotel trade, the prohibition of meetings between non-cohabitants, the suspension of all mass events, the restriction of mobility – which now extends to 43 municipalities at extreme risk – and other measures such as the interruption of external consultations in the regional health system with the enabling of telematic systems and the suspension of vacations and permits from the Murcian Health Service (SMS) staff to deal with the increase in patients due to the virus.

All the municipalities of the Region, except Aledo and Librilla, are at extreme risk level of virus transmission



All municipalities in the region except Aledo, which currently has a low alert level, and Librilla, which is at a very high level, are at extreme risk of transmission, Villegas reported. Like the Region as a whole. Although both municipalities will be, in principle, also affected by the closure of non-essential activities from 8:00 p.m., as anticipated by the Minister of Health. On the other hand, the level of risk in its municipal terms will allow the hospitality sector to continue opening up to this new limit.

Villegas assured during the press conference to report on the decisions taken in the Monitoring Committee that the Region is facing these days “an almost emergency situation”, and stressed the importance of “assuming that we must stay at home if we want to avoid contagion of many people in these difficult days.

With the current figures, the Region continues, as established in the technical document, in Phase 2 of care risk due to a “very high” occupation of healthcare resources by people affected by Covid-19, which also affects patient care with other pathologies.

Plateau phase



The results of the measures taken “are beginning to show results,” reported the Minister of Health. “Cases have been reduced compared to previous weeks,” he said, although he warned that “now we need a steep decline in the contagion curve.”

The Region is currently in a “plateau” phase and the forecast that Health manages indicates that it will be necessary to wait yet another “two or three days” to be able to see if the measures adopted by the regional government a week ago begin to take effect. Villegas, who was confident that this will be the case, said that, therefore, the forecast is to begin to see throughout this week a “drastic” reduction in the incidence of the coronavirus in the Region.

Less promising were his estimates regarding the situation in hospitals in the coming days, since he considers that the impact of the pandemic on regional health “will last at least two or three more weeks.” “We must bear in mind that we are going to see an increase in the number of admissions to hospitalization and intensive care.”

When asked about the mathematical forecasts of the evolution of the pandemic by Professor of Physics at the University of Murcia (UMU) Antonio Guirao, who point to a stabilization of the pandemic in mid-March, with current measures, and which they advise to maintain restrictions for at least a month and a half to avoid a worsening of the situation, Villegas said he was aware of the reports and pointed out that he hopes that the measures adopted “will give results sooner,” while pointing out that the de-escalation will be carried out following technical criteria that “clearly” contemplate the steps to be taken for a gradual return to activity “as we did in November.”