The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, announced this Thursday after the meeting of the Governing Council that this Friday, May 7, the Covid-19 Monitoring Committee will meet to board the measures that will be established as of Sunday, May 9, the date on which the state of alarm ends decreed by the central government to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

In relation to this matter, the head of the branch once again highlighted the “uncertainty” generated in all the autonomous communities, since he considers that there is not “an action plan that unifies the measures at the national level and provides us with the necessary tools that so many times we have asked. Thus, he recalled that the Region insisted this Wednesday, within the framework of the meeting of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (SNS), on the need to promote this plan, given the “silence” of the Ministry of Health. Pedreño forgot to criticize the work of the Executive of Spain and described as a “patch” to go to the Supreme Court “for the judges to decide”. “This does not solve the legal uncertainty in which the autonomies remain,” he added.

To face the new situation generated after the state of alarm, the counselor pointed out that the Community will announce this Friday a plan that includes measures to combat the coronavirus, within the autonomous powers.

And it is that in recent days most of the autonomous governments are already inclined to soften the measures after the end of the state of alarm, but many, such as the Region of Murcia, are still exploring the possibility of a curfew and, on all of what the regional territory remains closed perimeter, at least until the elderly population is protected, as defended by López Miras.

Vaccination



The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, said this Thursday after the meeting of the Governing Council that This weekend about 12,000 people between 50 and 59 years old will be vaccinated in Murcia (Enrique Roca), Cartagena (on Friday) and Cieza (on Saturday). An immunization, that of this group, which will be carried out in parallel with that of citizens between 60 and 69 years old. Regarding this age group, the head of the branch indicated that «60% of those immunized have already been exceeded» but he insisted that “we need a higher percentage” for a possible lifting of the perimeter fence.

The total number of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered amounts to 473,203, of which 130,306 are complete schedules (two doses). 17,690 residents of the Community are summoned this Thursday to receive one of the drugs.