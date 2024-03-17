The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday (13 March) an increase of more than R$30 million per year to expand the PNTN (National Neonatal Screening Program), popularly known as the heel prick test. The objective, according to the ministry, is to guarantee access to early diagnosis and, consequently, to adequate and quality assistance.

The agency highlighted that, based on the results of the heel prick test, it is possible to avoid deaths and disabilities, in addition to providing a better quality of life for patients who are affected by conditions such as phenylketonuria, congenital hypothyroidism, sickle cell disease, cystic fibrosis, congenital adrenal hyperplasia , biotinidase deficiency and congenital toxoplasmosis.

Although there is no exact number of diseases that are classified as rare, health authorities estimate that there are more than 5,000 types, associated with genetic, environmental, infectious and immunological factors. Currently, 31 reference services and more than 60 clinical protocols for specific conditions are available on the public network.

The ministry's expectation is that, through the announced investment, the network will have over 29 reference services in neonatal screening, with distribution in all states and the Federal District through public health, philanthropic, university and private. The schedule also establishes the qualification of 28 laboratories for neonatal screening.

“With the immediate increase of R$30 million, the program will also invest in logistics – through the Post Office –, in updating the values ​​of procedures related to the heel prick test, insertion and training in the use of mass spectrometry technology and training of the technical advisory chambers on rare diseases and neonatal screening”stated the ministry.

Still according to the folder, with the expansion of actions, the heel prick test is now included in the scope of reference services in neonatal screening, which makes a minimum team necessary, consisting of a pediatrician, a nurse, a nutritionist, a psychologist and a social worker.

“Also part of the incentive criteria is the monitoring of heel prick test indicators, the matrix support of the collection network [quando duas ou mais equipes trabalham de forma compartilhada]the training of health professionals regarding rare diseases, care for diagnosed patients and complex cases, in addition to the operationalization of screening”informed the ministry.

With information from Brazil Agency.