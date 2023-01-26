Immunizer protects against the original virus and new variants, such as omicron; Campaign starts February 27th

THE Ministry of Health announced this Thursday (26.jan.2023) the schedule for the application of bivalent vaccines against covid-19 for 2023. The campaign will start on 27 February.

Initially, Pfizer’s bivalent vaccines will be applied. The new immunizers have protection for variants of the coronavirus, including the omicron strain and its subvariants. The announcement was made during the meeting of the CIT (Tripartite Interagency Commission), at PAHO/WHO (Pan-American Health Organization), in Brasília. Here’s the full (404 KB).

Read the vaccination schedule:

1st phase: elderly from 70 years of age, immunocompromised people and people in long-term hospitalization, indigenous, riverside and quilombola communities;

2nd phase: people from 60 to 69 years old;

3rd phase: pregnant and puerperal women; and

4th phase: health professionals.

The ministry informed that it intends to vaccinate 90% of this target public. Bivalent vaccines will only be applied to those who have already taken at least 2 doses of the traditional vaccine. About 19 million people did not complete the 2-dose vaccination cycle, according to the folder.

The temporary and emergency use of Pfizer’s bivalent vaccines was unanimously approved by the Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) on November 22 last year.

The BA.1 and BA.4/BA.5 bivalent immunizers protect against the original strain and against omicron subvariants with the respective identifications. Doses of the original vaccine are still available for application at health centers.