“Initiatives such as the one promoted by Ail are particularly important because the issue is raised of how to implement a series of activities before the cancer arrives. Among these there is also taking care of the environment to counteract the substances that trigger the disease”. Thus the Professor of Sociology of the environment and the territory of the Enna ‘Kore’ University, Aurelio Angelini, on the sidelines of the convention organized by the Ail entitled ‘Treat and take care’ which has reached its third edition