“Atopic dermatitis is a disabling but so far neglected disease. Although due to the itching and pain it causes psychological stress, sleep deprivation, risk of anxiety and depression, it is in fact considered the ‘Cinderella’ of dermatological pathologies, and of chronic diseases in general. For this reason, the time has come to update the 2017 Prime Ministerial Decree, so that atopic dermatitis – still too underestimated – is included in Annex 8 for the ticket exemption for related specialist services”. Mario Picozza, president of the National Atopic Dermatitis Association (AndeA), told Adnkronos Salute on the sidelines of the press conference promoted today – World Atopic Dermatitis Day – in the Chamber to raise awareness of a pathology that has a strong negative impact on quality of life and psychological health of patients.

Atopic dermatitis “affects around 3 million Italians, including children and young people – continues Picozza – who have attention and learning difficulties due to the disease. And when the pathology affects childhood it actually involves parents and family members, because there are many problems that affect the entire family. For this reason, early diagnosis and timely care of the patient are essential.” The chronic pathology “requires care and chronic treatments often at the expense of the patient – he points out – We ask for help for patients and their families in addition to the fact that the services available for this disease can be used by citizens who are entitled to them” .

For the president of Andea, atopic dermatitis “must be included in the second part of the chronicity plan so that standards can be established to identify criteria for evaluating treatment and taking care of the patient. Furthermore, the pathology must have its role in the NHS. Unfortunately, to date there is no exemption code for atopic dermatitis despite it being very widespread and disabling”, he concludes.