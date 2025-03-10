Spring is an ideal time to enjoy well -being experiences on the islands of the Portuguese archipelago of Madeiraa destination that combines nature and relaxation. The islands have a variety of spas that offer treatments based on local and specialized techniques. Next, a selection of options for those who seek rest and personal care in a natural environment.

Laurea spa – design and nature in harmony

Created by designer Nini Andrade Silva, Laurea Spa is The biggest in Portugal and is inspired by the Laurisilva forest, a World Heritage. With more than 3,100 square meters, their treatments include aromatherapy massages with local ingredients, halotherapy and hot springs that reflect the natural ecosystem of Madeira.

Saccharum Spa – The inheritance of sugarcane

Massage cabin at the Saccharum – Resort Spa. © Savoy Signature

Located in an old sugarcane factory, this spa combines history and Welfare with therapies inspired by Ayurvedic medicine and lymphatic drainage techniques. They highlight their Bi Rhythms and Energy & Detox treatments, which use sugarcane extracts to restore body balance.

Porto Santo & Spa Hotel – Biogenic sand therapy

On the island of Porto Santo, this spa Take advantage of the therapeutic properties of biogenic sand, Used in the innovative Hot Sand Therapy, recommended to relieve muscle and joint pain. A thermal water circuit and specialized massages complete the well -being offer.

The Cliff Bay – Outdoor Treatments

Pool and rest area of ​​The Cliff Bay. Bate plates

This spa differs by its privileged location in a cliff overlooking the ocean. Your treatments include reflexology, hydrotherapy and an outdoor spa experience in a private gazebo With the Atlantic as a backdrop. Its suite spa offers a combination of personalized and jacuzzi massages with panoramic views.

Thalasso & Spa – The power of seawater

This spa focuses on the Talasotherapy, using Atlantic water for detoxifying and revitalizing treatments. With an advanced hydrotherapy circuit, it offers marine algae and mineral salts to strengthen the immune system and improve circulation.





The Vine Hotel – Wine therapy and avant -garde design

Treatment at The Vine Hotel, in Funchal. © Grupo The Vine

Designed by Ricardo Bofill and Nini Andrade Silva, The Vine Hotel Fusiona Modernity and wine tradition. Your spa stands out for wine -therapy treatments that They take advantage of grape antioxidants to rejuvenate the skin. The combination of ancestral techniques and local products makes it a unique urban shelter in the heart of Funchal, the capital of the archipelago.

Dreams Madeira Resort Spa & Marina – Innovation and Relax

Located in Caniçal, this spa redefines the concept of well -being with treatments that combine advanced technology and high -end products. Its 900 square meters include a Relaxation circuit, cryotherapy and a state -of -the -art gym, offering a holistic renewal experience.

