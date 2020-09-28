The push and pull that keep the Ministry of Health and the Community of Madrid he will experience a new chapter this afternoon on account of the measures adopted in the community to stop the pandemic. As of 16:30 this afternoon, the minister Salvador Illa and the Madrid Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, will meet in order to “address the prevention measures implemented against COVID-19,” the department led by Illa has reported.

The appointment will take place at the headquarters of the ministry. After Friday everything blew up, with the Head of Health making public the recommendations made to the community, on Sunday Ignacio Aguado, spokesman for the government of the community, expressed his desire to make a “political ceasefire”.

According to the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, from the Executive there was a “change of criteria that has surprised us all. On Wednesday both Illa and Fernando Simón said the measures were sensible, but on Friday they decided to change their position“. This is how Ayuso expressed himself on Sunday night in an intervention in Antena 3 News. A few words that had a quick response from Salvador Illa, urging the region to review the measures adopted. “You have to act now and with determination”said in The objective.

The Madrid counselor assures that he is under control

Meanwhile, from the Government of Díaz Ayuso they insist that the situation is under control. “From the Community of Madrid we want to convey that the situation, although it is not the ideal that we would like, in terms of infections and care control is with a daily surveillance. We understand that the situation does not exist to have to intervene“Escudero stated in an interview on Telecinco. However, he considers that, apparently during the weekend, “it seems that they are going in that sense”, in that of a central government intervention.

Ruiz Escudero has also criticized the government’s sudden interest in the situation in the capital, ensuring that “They have been more concerned in 48 hours than in the last seven months”. We will therefore see how the negotiations this afternoon are progressing at a time when tension is still the dominant note.