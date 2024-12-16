Health and the Communities approve the Primary Care plan that contemplates self-discharges before 2026

The Ministry of Health and the communities have given the green light this Monday to the new Primary Care plan 2025-2027, which contemplates responsible self-declarations for minor illnesses, known as “self-discharges”, and the figure of the “health administrator” to alleviate the overload of doctors before 2026.

Health launches a plan against the flu with four scenarios for using the mask, but it will not be mandatory due to the PP veto

The new Primary Care roadmap approved by the Interterritorial Council defines a new map of competencies incorporating new profiles to the teams, from physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, nutritionists and social workers to podiatrists, opticians/optometrists and pharmacists.

A plan whose measures will be “revealed in different legislation and agreements because it is very ambitious” and which aims to “put the patient at the center with closer, more humane and more agile care,” the Minister of Health highlighted at a press conference. Health, Monica Garcia.

It also aims to improve the working conditions of professionals by giving them more time to dedicate to patients, for which bureaucratic processes will be optimized.

Recover 30% of medical agendas

To this end, the document includes a series of measures ranging from the creation of the figure of “health administrator” to relieve doctors of all bureaucratic tasks to the so-called responsible self-declarations of sick leave for a maximum of three days. on the part of the worker.

“The necessary agreements will be promoted to promote responsible self-declaration between the Ministry of Health and the competent public organizations,” says the recently approved document.

The minister recalled that this measure also concerns the ministries of Labor and Social Security, with which Health continues to work to make them a reality, in addition to all social agents, employers and unions.

“There are agendas that have to dedicate 30% of the time to these bureaucratic procedures, and it would mean making it easier for the “elite professionals” to really dedicate it to care, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring and prevention tasks,” he highlighted. the minister Longitudinality, expansion of services and profiles

The plan establishes an evaluation and monitoring system to monitor progress and ensure compliance with its objectives, which are:

Longitudinality: The Action Plan includes specific measures to promote continuity of care with the same professionals given the scientific evidence that has shown that being assisted by the same team for a longer period of time reduces the need to go to the emergency room, hospitalizations and even the risk of death.

Loyalty and attraction of talent: To improve working conditions and make Primary more attractive, each community will promote the development of human resources plans to retain current talent, encourage the return of professionals who work in other areas and encourage the incorporation of family and community specialist nurses.

Expansion of the service portfolio with the inclusion of new diagnostic procedures and expanding oral care, with special emphasis on prevention and assistance for vulnerable groups.

Improving resolution capacity: Primary Care care processes will be redesigned, which will involve implementing a comprehensive demand management model that guarantees that each citizen’s need is attended to by the most appropriate professional at the right time.

Also for promote home care for those patients who need it, bringing health services closer to their homes; and for providing Primary Care with the tools and resources necessary to solve a greater number of health problems, avoiding unnecessary referrals to specialized care.

Promotion of community care: The community orientation of Primary Care will be reinforced, promoting health and disease prevention, with the active participation of the community in decision-making.

Strengthening coordination and continuity of care: The plan contemplates improving the interoperability of digital health records and two-way communication and case management systems will be established between different healthcare settings, including community pharmacies.

Innovation and development: Research in the field of Primary Care will be promoted and the transfer of research results to clinical practice will be facilitated.

Improving governance and ‘Benchmarking’: The new Primary Care roadmap is committed to defining a set of indicators that allows monitoring and evaluation and comparison of results between different territories.

The Primary Care Office It will stimulate the exchange of good practices to implement success stories from one community to another.

Credits conditional on meeting objectives

The 2025-2027 plan will have a finalized budget that will allow the autonomous communities to carry out the necessary actions for its implementation. An evaluation and monitoring system will be established to monitor the progress of the plan and ensure compliance with its objectives.

Thus, different areas of financing are identified, “without prejudice to the fact that they can be updated during the years of validity”, such as the improvement of the resolution capacity of Primary Care and demand management, the promotion of comprehensiveness and the coordination between healthcare settings, strengthening community orientation or improving the accessibility of vulnerable groups to primary care services.

These are the self-discharges that Health wants to implement



However, “the distribution of credit between the communities and Ingesa could be subject to compliance with the actions included in this Plan and will be done in accordance with the criteria that will be debated and worked on in the Primary and Community Care Commission and “subject to approval later in the Plenary Session of the Interterritorial Council,” he concludes.