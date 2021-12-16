It will not be everyone over 40 years old, but for now those over 50, who will be able to receive the booster vaccine against Covid-19. The rebound in the pandemic and the advance of the Omicron variant have led the Ministry of Health to propose the injection of the third dose to people between 50 and 59 years old, a measure that was endorsed yesterday by the Interterritorial Council. AstraZeneca vaccinates under the age of 60 who have the full regimen will also receive the booster dose (with Pfizer). These are basically essential workers who received this formula.

205,739 Murcian between 50 and 59 years old, who have received the complete regimen, will therefore be called to be vaccinated with a new dose. The document analyzed by the representatives of the Ministry and of the communities, presented by the members of the Vaccine Committee, points out that the current epidemiological situation “forces to consider the administration of booster doses of vaccine against Covid-19 to groups wider populations with the aim of increasing protection. ‘

Spain thus joins the neighboring countries that have already adopted this decision to lower the age of the third dose days or even weeks ago, although Spain remains above other countries. The European Union recommended three weeks ago the third puncture in those over 40 years. It is a decision endorsed by the laboratories, which considers that the third dose guarantees effectiveness against Ómicron. At the moment, the third dose is only authorized in Spain for those over 60 years of age.

The measure will also reach essential personnel who were immunized with AstraZeneca at the time



Others, on the other hand, disagree with her. The World Health Organization (WHO) has pointed out that before thinking about third doses in rich countries, we must inoculate the population of poor nations, especially Africa. As long as the virus continues to circulate freely on this continent, mutations will continue to occur. And with them, the risk that a future strain will escape the effect of vaccines will be maintained.

In mid-September, the Ministry of Health authorized the third dose in residences, and in the following weeks it gave the green light to the extra puncture in those over 70 and then in those over 60. This last group is the one that worries the most every day today, as only 60% have been vaccinated so far.

The Interterritorial Council analyzed the increase in infections throughout Spain. Minister Carolina Darias refuses to implement new restrictions. In his appearance after the Interterritorial Council, he simply asked “to intensify the use of the mask”, which is mandatory indoors and outdoors if the safety distance cannot be maintained, he recalled.

More MIR places for Murcia



The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, stressed, at the end of the Interterritorial Council meeting, that “group immunity is needed, and that is why vaccination is so important.” In addition, he urged the central government to “accredit more places for specialized training in family and community medicine.” The counselor defended that this increase is “necessary to guarantee the improvement of Primary Care”, and stressed that the Ministry will allocate 318 million to this first level of care next year, “almost 18% more than last year.” Likewise, Pedreño insisted that “a national criterion be established for the use of the Covid digital certificate, because the pandemic continues, since we are in a sixth wave.”

The counselor once again appealed to responsibility, and asked the families to “make use of the protection measures during these festivities.” He also demanded that “the capacity established in all activities be respected.” Mask and vaccination, he recalled, are the two fundamental measures to try to contain the sixth wave.