A profound interconnection binds human health and that of the planet. There are four levers on which to act to give value to the combination of ‘Health and sustainability’ and pharmaceuticals can make an important contribution. Experts, patients and institutions discussed this in the closed-door meeting, which took place in recent days in Rome, at the residence of the Ambassador of Belgium, entitled ‘Health & sustainability: a strategic combination for the country system’, organized by The European House of Ambrosetti in partnership with Ucb Pharma and the Belgian Embassy in Italy.

If the goal is to improve collective well-being – explains a note – this can be achieved by acting on four main elements: environment; life science ecosystem (industrial chain, research centers and health facilities); governance system (global and European institutions, national governments and regions) e socioeconomic system (patient associations, third sector, economic-financial world). The working table highlighted the need to define a common vision and a shared approach to support companies in the pharmaceutical sector in making their positive impact on society, patients and the environment more decisive, and in actively participating in the construction of a healthy and sustainable future for all.

The different aspects of sustainability interact and influence each other. Attention to the environment – continues the note – has become a priority in recent years, given the economic and social impact associated with this problem and the costs associated with its management. In order to overcome this challenge, it is essential for the pharmaceutical sector to promote, alongside the reduction of the environmental footprint, an ethical and transparent approach in stakeholder management, a propensity for open innovation throughout the value chain and contribute to resilience and growth economy of the country, also through equitable and sustainable access to innovative therapies. However, joint and coordinated action by all the players in the health system and a cultural and regulatory context favorable to research and innovation are needed, as well as a critical analysis of the evolution of the social context of reference.

Another pillar concerns the management of human capital which, if on the one hand it must be meritocratic, on the other it must guarantee the growth and health of the employees. This implies the promotion of quality employment, also and above all through the management of Diversity & Inclusion, of which the overcoming of the gender gap and the inclusion of disabilities are some of the best known and discussed aspects. Being only green, therefore, is no longer enough. It is necessary to enhance the social impact of business activities, their governance, investment criteria, the growth model, the support of projects capable of creating economic and social value.

“For some years now, sustainability has been a strategic imperative in Ucb Pharma’s global development path – he says Federico Chinni, CEO of Ucb Pharma Italia -. Last year, the company invested 30% of its turnover in research and development (R&D), a figure higher than the average for the pharmaceutical sector and the manufacturing industry as a whole, to contribute to the well-being of society, to make the planet healthier and to generate value for its stakeholders. This constant investment in R&D – continues Chinni – is oriented towards the creation of sustainable value according to a holistic approach which includes, in addition to the environmental one, also the economic and social dimension and which finds declination through a series of specific objectives: value for patients, for people, for stakeholders, for communities, for the planet”.

The meeting was attended by: Federico Chinni, CEO of Ucb Italy; Americo Cicchettiprofessor of health organization, the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart; Charles Cicipartner of The European House of Ambrosetti; Simon CuomoAssociated Professor Sda Bocconi School of Management; Luke Paniprofessor of clinical psychiatry at the University of Miami and the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia; Annalisa Scopinaropresident Unite; Walter Ricciardi, Professor of Hygiene, Catholic University of the Sacred Heart; the senators Beatrice Lorenzin (Pd), Daniele Manca (Pd), Daniela Sbrollini (Az-Iv) and the deputies Simona Loizzo (Lega), Luca Squeri (Fi) and Elena Bonetti (Az-IV), as well as Guido Rasi, as an expert in the health sector. “It was an honor for us,” he says Pierre Emmanuel De Bauw, Ambassador of Belgium in Italy – host this event organized with the support of Ucb Pharma, a Belgian company in the Italian economic scenario. The occasion gave us the opportunity to underline the commitment of Belgium and Italy towards sustainable development and the strategic importance for Italy of attracting foreign companies and capital capable of generating a return on the territory not only in terms economic, but also of the system”.