Tomorrow, 20 June, at the residence of the Ambassador of Belgium in Rome, the event ‘Health & sustainability: a strategic combination for the country system’ will be held, behind closed doors, organized by The European House of Ambrosetti in partnership with Ucb Pharma and the Belgian Embassy in Italy.

As experts – reads a note released by Ucb – the following will intervene: Federico Chinni, Ucb Italy; Americo Cicchetti, Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Rome; Carlo Cici, The European House of Ambrosetti; Simona Cuomo, Sda Bocconi School of Management; Luca Pani, University of Miami and University of Modena and Reggio Emilia; Annalisa Scopinaro, President, Uniamo; Walter Ricciardi – Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Rome.

Representing the Institutions, the following will be present: Senators Bartolomeo Amidei (FdI); Guido Quintino Liris (FdI); Beatrice Lorenzin (PD); Daniele Manca (Pd); Orpheus Mazzella (M5s); Simona Petrucci (FdI); Daniela Sbrollini (Az-Iv) and Francesco Zaffini (FdI), the honorable Simona Loizzo (Lega), as well as Fabio Pammolli, Guido Rasi and Roberta Toffanin, as experts and consultants of the relevant ministries.