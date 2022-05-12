A 60s-style ‘legend’ match in homage to Nicola Pietrangeli, free screening and check-ups as well as a ‘speaking corner’ to meet the doctors, many sports, solidarity and entertainment personalities, “ambassadors” of the event : prevention. Back to the Foro Italico in Rome, Saturday 14 May, with a Special Edition of Tennis & Friends – Health and Sport, the event born over ten years ago from the intuition of Professor Giorgio Meneschincheri, specialist in Preventive Medicine and lecturer at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart.

“Being present at an event like Tennis & Friends, in which people’s health and well-being are at the center of everything, is an important signal: once again, the world of sport meets that of prevention. During our events visitors, in a fun and relaxed atmosphere, can undergo free visits and targeted screening. Prevention and its early diagnosis are a right for the whole population “, says Professor Giorgio Meneschincheri.

From 10 to 18 on Saturday, in the area adjacent to fields 7 and 8 of the Foro Italico, visitors will be able to carry out free screening and visits, as part of the health programs organized in collaboration with the Institute of Sports Medicine of Sport and Health SpA Voluntary medical specialists will carry out cardiovascular and nutritional check-ups. Also in this edition the event will see protagonists, numerous personalities of sport, solidarity and entertainment. For sport, the Italian champion, Lorenzo Musetti, takes the field, who at only 20 years old, boasts the 51st position as best ranking.

Tennis & Friends extends its solidarity, supporting the fundraising campaign of the Italian Red Cross for the Ukraine emergency; The Director of Operations, Emergencies and Reliefs of the Italian Red Cross, Ignazio Schintu, will speak about his experience on the front line: “To date we are certified on the departure of two convoys a week for the dispatch of humanitarian aid with over 1000 tons of goods already delivered. We have also recently activated a logistics hub in Suceava (Romania), on the border with Ukraine, in order to optimize the sorting of aid. And our activity of evacuation, health support and reception of Ukrainians continues throughout the national territory. “, Explains Schintu, speaking of the incessant work that the Italian Red Cross has been carrying out since the early stages of the conflict.