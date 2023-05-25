Estadão Contenti

05/25/2023

Spending by Brazilian families on Health and Personal Care increased from 1.04% in April to 1.49% in May, a positive contribution of 0.20 percentage points to the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) this month, informed the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The IPCA-15 rate was 0.51% in May.

The greatest pressure came from the 2.68% increase in pharmaceutical products, after the authorization of the readjustment of up to 5.60% in the price of medicines, as of March 31st. The subgroup contributed 0.09 percentage points to the IPCA-15.

The health plan increased by 1.20% in May, still incorporating the monthly fractions of the readjustments of the new and old plans for the 2022 to 2023 cycle. percentage point, alongside long-life milk and tomatoes.

Personal hygiene items increased by 1.38% in May, influenced mainly by perfumes (2.21%).























