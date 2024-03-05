As of Monday (March 4), only 11% of doses of the vaccine against the disease had been administered to the target audience

The Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, stated this Tuesday (5.Mar.2024) that the Ministry of Health plans, together with the MEC (Ministry of Education), a vaccination campaign against dengue in schools.

The minister said she expected the program to be in action in March, but did not provide further details. The project, according to her, is still in the organization and planning process. The statement was made during a speech to journalists at the Ministry of Health, in Brasília.

“All those vaccines for children and adolescents will certainly be favored by this schedule […] The National Immunization Program is already studying. Anyone who took the 1st dose cannot, under any circumstances, go without the 2nd dose within a period of 3 months. But we already had the acquisition of vaccines for this age group,” he stated.

The target audience for dengue vaccination is children aged 10 and 11. As of Monday (March 4), only 11% of the doses distributed to municipalities had been applied.

The intention of the action together with the MEC is precisely to expand the immunization of children. According to Trindade, the Ministry of Health has received “many demands” of state health departments so that the age range of those who receive the vaccine is expanded due to low demand.

This is the case of the State of São Paulo. In an interview with Power360 this Tuesday (5th March), the interim health secretary of SP, Priscilla Perdicaris, said that it is necessary to expand vaccination against dengue in the region. However, according to Perdicaris, there has still been no guidance from the Ministry of Health on the topic.

“We received 76,000 directed to Alto Tietê and the municipalities are proceeding with vaccination, which had the age group changed from 9 to 11 years old, from 10 to 11 years old. It would be necessary to increase doses and ages, but we don’t have guidance from the ministry yet”he stated.

Faced with the increase in cases and deaths, the State of São Paulo declared, on this 3rd (5), a state of emergency for dengue. According to monitoring panel from the São Paulo Health Department, the State currently has 217 thousand probable cases of dengue and 31 deaths from the disease – another 122 are under investigation. The incidence is 489 probable cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

The Minister of Health, however, states that the demand for vaccines “It’s never done right away.” “We are going to intensify all the publicity of the focused campaign, because we cannot carry out a mass campaign for a vaccination that is not mass.”

Regarding the possibility of expanding the age range for applying the vaccine, the health and environment surveillance secretariat, Ethel Maciel, the Ministry of Health is studying the topic and should publish a technical note on Wednesday (6th March) with new guidelines for States and municipalities.