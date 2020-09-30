The pulse opened in recent days between the Community of Madrid and the Ministry of Health, which threatened to intervene in health in the region due to its reluctance to tighten social restrictions against the coronavirus, has ended in a draw. Health has achieved this Tuesday, as demanded since last Friday, that the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso agrees to submit to the conditions that its technicians demanded, the most important of which was to extend to all basic health areas that exceed 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous 14 days, the restrictions already imposed on 45 areas that now exceed a thousand cases. This, in practice, means extending mobility and meeting limitations to the capital and to 233 basic health zones in the region. They would mean the confinement of Madrid and nine other cities in the region. “But there is still much to negotiate,” say sources who have been present at the meeting.

The Community, for its part, has succeeded in getting Health to accept that the criteria to be applied to Madrid are common to all of Spain and that from now on any city will also be confined if they are met. This was one of the main requests of the Government of Ayuso. The PP denounced that the inexistence of these criteria allowed the Government to punish Madrid for political reasons. Health claimed, for its part, that the great differences between communities and cities in Spain did not make it advisable to impose a common criterion and that a more flexible one was preferable that would allow decisions to be made according to the circumstances.

The agreement was reached this Tuesday afternoon in a meeting called between Health and Madrid to try to close the hostilities. The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, appeared after the end of the meeting to announce “a coordinated action of public health” that this Wednesday will have to be agreed by the ministry and the communities within the Interterritorial Health Council.

The most important point of the agreement is that municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants throughout Spain must “impose measures to limit mobility, social contacts and capacity” in events when they meet three criteria, as detailed by Illa. The first of these is that the 14-day incidence exceeds 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The second, that the “positivity” of the PCR tests in the city exceeds 10%. This indicator measures what percentage of the total diagnostic tests carried out in an area — excluding massive screenings — have a positive result. The third and final criterion is that “35% of the ICU beds” in the community are occupied by patients infected with the coronavirus. At the moment, the largest city that meets these criteria in Spain is Madrid and nine others in the region — Parla, Fuenlabrada, Alcobendas, Torrejón de Ardoz, Getafe, Alcorcón, Leganés, Móstoles and Alcalá de Henares.

Does that mean that the capital of Spain will be confined in the next few days? “There is still much to negotiate,” insisted sources at the highest level in the region. “We do not have any information in this regard,” added sources close to the mayor, José Luis Martínez Almeida. The region now has 45 restricted basic sanitary zones since last Friday. Health did not offer more details last night and referred to today’s meeting of the Interterritorial Council.

The Community of Madrid, reluctant until the last moment to apply the Health measures, continues to insist that its measures work. “The data is there and the region intervenes with these numbers …”, underline sources from Puerta del Sol. Until now, the region determined the new health standards for Madrid residents every Friday. The region registered 2,917 positives this Tuesday and 478 admitted to the ICU, according to the Ministry of Health

The current measures in Madrid affect almost a million people. The entrances and exits are restricted except to go to work, health or educational centers, financial entities, judicial or notarial summons, renewal of documents, exams, return home, care for the elderly and dependents or cause of major cause. Access to parks and gardens is also prohibited. The shops must close the blind at ten o’clock at night. And in the hospitality industry, the capacity, both outside and inside, is restricted to 50%, with bar consumption being prohibited. In addition, in the Community as a whole, meetings, private or in the street, of more than six people except for cohabitants and the work or institutional environment have been prohibited.

The meeting that ended with an agreement began at six in the afternoon in the building of the Vice Presidency of the Government of Madrid, the House by Ignacio Aguado, from Ciudadanos, who co-governs the Community with the PP, and has finished after two hours. The leader of Citizens in the region distanced himself in the last days of the media battle between La Moncloa and Puerta de Sol. Last night he scored a bit political with this agreement. Some voices within the popular began to timidly suggest privately at the beginning of the week that more measures should be applied to bend the contagion curve in the region. “We do not rule it out,” they insisted last night in the surroundings of Díaz Ayuso; “But we are going to go step by step. Madrid cannot be closed. That would be the easiest. It is necessary to combine the balance between the economy and health ”, they respond in Puerta del Sol.

The Minister of Justice, Enrique López, who is increasingly active on social networks and in the media, has insisted that the declaration of the state of alarm cannot be requested with the reports that the Community is considering these days. “There are no serious circumstances. Let’s banish the word confinement ”. Meanwhile, President Ayuso remains immovable. “For me the solution is to locate the 1% that is infecting and that 99% of people continue with their lives,” she said last Monday. “Older people need to walk. The pandemic has left many people depressed. Confinement is very easy. We are obliged to seek the most creative methods ”. Following the agreement, Ayuso has remained silent.

The Madrid crisis has once again crystallized the weakness of the legal arsenal to respond to the pandemic. “There is a legal vacuum. The General Public Health Law is not made for a pandemic of these characteristics ”, Elviro Aranda, professor of Constitutional Law at the Carlos III University of Madrid, ditch.

Regarding the situation in Madrid, the experts consulted agree that the Government would have room for maneuver to take some public health measures and participate more in the direct management of the pandemic under the General Law of Public Health. “If the community does not make decisions about activities, individuals or groups of people, this law allows the central government to do so. But if they want to impose restrictions on the movement, such as closing Madrid, it would require a state of alarm “, assesses Alberto López Basaguren, professor of Constitutional Law at the University of the Basque Country. In any case, the application of Article 155 of the Constitution, experts agree, is disproportionate and “difficult, if not impossible, to apply because it requires a breach of the obligations of the community government,” adds López Basaguren.

