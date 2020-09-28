He Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, and the director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, appeared this Monday before the press after holding a meeting with the Madrid Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, in which they addressed the measures against the coronavirus in the Community of Madrid.

However, after a couple of hours of meeting, have not reached an agreement on the measures to be adopted in Madrid. The community chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso insists that the current limitations are necessary while the Government is firm that it is necessary to take tougher decisions to stop expansion.

Salvador Illa: “If we do not have control of the pandemic, there will be tougher decisions”

The head of Health gave several data with which to establish a picture of the community situation. “When you go to the doctor you want them to tell you the truth, the truth is this. Madrid has reported 13,449 more cases since Friday, the higher number in this second wave, 1,478 cases more than the previous week. This week there have been 223 deaths, more than the previous one. Keep presenting close to a 40% of the total cases in Spain and the positivity is 20.7%, double the country’s average. These data reinforce the idea that there is community transmission, control of the pandemic is not taken“.

After that, he recalled the recommendations made to the Ayuso Government and that, for the moment, they continue to discard: “restriction of mobility to municipalities with an incidence greater than 500 cases per 100,000 population, limit mobility as strictly necessary and prohibit consumption at the bar counter and limit the terraces to 50%. It is not ruled out that more measures have to be taken. We’re already late, we have to act“.

Finally, before giving way to Fernando Simón, he asked Ayuso once again to listen to his recommendations and forget the idea of ​​an ideological motive to explain the measures. “We ask the president to allow herself to be helped and to listen to the recommendations. I have told you about data and recommendations, They are not political positions, it is an epidemiological battle. Tough weeks are coming, in which you have to act with determination to take control of the pandemic. If we don’t, we will have to make much tougher decisions.

Madrid requires a special plan

Illa also made reference to Ayuso’s words, in which she assured that the community needed a special plan. “Madrid is a special case, in the sense that it has some specificities (density, mobility, etc.) that do not occur in other communities. Therefore, a reinforced coordination space and a special plan. There are circumstances that lead us to make these recommendations. “For his part, Fernando Simón added that” there are few areas in Spain where the conditions that exist in many of the municipalities of Madrid“.

And he insisted, again, that action is needed as soon as possible. “We believe that you have to act with determination. The longer we take, the harder the measures we have to take will be. You have to turn the curve, you have to lower it, this is going to take weeks. That is why we again call on the health authorities to review their measures. We hope this site will be taken care of. “

The data on which Madrid relies

Today, the Community of Madrid has shared the data of the last day, in which they ensure that the growth of hospitalized for coronavirus has dropped by 66%, going from 591 from the week of September 14 to 20 at 264 from last week.

In addition, as they have also shared on their social networks, it is the first week since July in which the number of new admissions decreases compared to the previous week (2,624 versus 2,594). Meanwhile, there has also been an 11% reduction in ICU occupancy in the same reference period. Regarding this information, Fernando Simón stressed that “the increase in pressure is less strong, but hospitalization and occupation in the UCIS continues to increase”.