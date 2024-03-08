Rebuilding the national healthcare system: from reducing waiting lists to the resources necessary to avoid wasting public healthcare assets. Investment in research and development: where the pharmaceutical industry is going and what it needs to accelerate. The patient at the centre: a new approach also thanks to digital health. These will be the themes at the center of the event 'Health and healthcare, a shared challenge'on March 21st at the Palazzo dell'Informazione, for the series of appointments Adnkronos Q&Athe Group's new format.

The agency director Davide Desario opens the proceedings. Two interviews, with the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci and to the president of the Lazio Region Francesco Roccaenrich a program full of contributions from the institutional world, from the hospital and healthcare world, from doctors' representatives and scientific societies, from the academic world and from important corporate entities.

There are four sessions planned and a series of questions to find answers to. Rebuilding the healthcare system: The push from the Regions, which projects and which strategies? How do you address the main challenges in hospital companies, from emergency rooms to waiting lists? Where can the resources be found and how should they be managed? Putting the patient back at the center: Protection of citizens' health, what role do scientific societies have? Rare diseases, how do you work on the specific needs of patients? Territorial medicine for the relaunch of the NHS, where are we at? What contribution can come from the network of pharmacies in the area? The industrial challenges of pharma: What risks and opportunities does the current scenario present? How and how much are you investing in research and development? The new digital frontier: What impact can new technologies have? Telemedicine and increasingly advanced medical devices, what are the next goals?.

A survey, launched by Adnkronos on its social channels, will answer a central question: Do Italians still believe in the National Health System?

To participate in the event: LINK to the form

Info: [email protected]