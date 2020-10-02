We are just a few days from the calendar so that, at the touch of the conch, our mountains resound with the barks of the brave, at the voice of the dog-dogs and the agitated and excited beats of the hearts of each hunter who eagerly hunt at their posts. .

The time has come when our fields begin to mount after many months in which the uncertainty of not knowing if we would get our hunting achiperres again because of Covid 19, is resolved, but not at all exempt from casuistry that we must take care and fulfill all hunters, so that every hunt, be safe for all.

There are quite a few measures that the different hunting organizers have taken when organizing each day. Such as:

– Breakfast has been omitted. This year we will not be able to taste in the company of our friends and hunting companions around a candle, a good plate of crumbs (You can smell them right now).

– Temperature taken at the beginning of the day of hunting.

– In the draw for the positions, it will be carried out by only one person provided with mask and gloves. In this way, only one person will handle the papers.

– At lunchtime, there are several organics who have opted to offer a small picnic as a “taco”, made up of typical products of each place, so that the hunter can delight in the position or at the end of the day . Great idea!

– To travel to the posts, they have prohibited more than one person from doing so in the same car. For this, they have had carts in which only 5 hunters can go and that they will disinfect after the hunting transfer.

– The Meat Board will always take place in open-air spaces and with the minimum safety distance between the hunters.

– There are many hunters who make the payment the same day. Now it must be by bank transfer or, if impossible, in a sealed envelope.

– Both the hunter and the companion, must provide all personal data to the organic so that, in case of contagion (God forbid), they are easily located.

– Of course, mask always. The one you will find next to October Hunting Trophy magazine it is perfect for a hunt

The hunts They will be different this year, but we must take every precaution to ensure safety. Because hunting, you have to keep hunting and conserving.

All the problems that the cessation of our activity entails, both for population censuses and for conservation itself, have become clear.

But then there is what never changes (and if it changes one day, bad business), like the night before the hunt, when taking out the backpack and other hunting equipment and leaving them well prepared so that the early morning is not so much, although in We did not really succumb to Morpheus’ lap that night, because the “bug” has prevented us.

It should be remembered the hunter’s guide to good practice that the Artemisan Foundation and the RFEC, launched in the face of the Covid’19 pandemic, which details the measures that must be adopted when carrying out any hunting activity.

The enthusiasm, the illusion and the unconditional love that we feel towards the field, that there is no mask that covers it.

Now if Cheers and good hunting!