The use of agrochemicals in agriculture is an issue that is on the agenda of local and federal legislators.

There are proposals that they should be withdrawn from the field gradually because they cause cancer in the people who dedicate themselves to this activity; however, there is resistance because, they say, it would affect the production and the pockets of the producers.

This situation has a busy and worried group of health and environmental specialistswho meet in Mazatlan to seek possible solutions, because cases of childhood cancer are already being registered.

It is the municipality of Guasave that lit the red light, but we must not forget that in the southern zone, Escuinapa, Rosario and in the Mazatlán valley, they receive thousands of day laborers from the south of the country who are exposed to these substances.

The favorable point is that they are already addressing the problem and a consensual solution is being sought that does not affect producers or day laborers.

We recommend you read: