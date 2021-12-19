In line with the state’s vision in the phase of recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and to enhance national efforts in all sectors to secure the health and safety of society in all its segments, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, announced the adoption of the application of the green traffic system to enter all federal government agencies for employees And auditors in all emirates of the country, which will be limited to restaurants and owners of groups excluded from vaccination, starting from January 3, 2022.

Those who have received two doses of any approved COVID-19 vaccine in the country and the supporting and enhanced doses for it, and whose characteristics appear in the Al-Hosn application in green, will be allowed to enter, with the continuation of a PCR laboratory examination every 14 days, to ensure the effectiveness of the green traffic system in the application.

Owners of groups excluded from vaccination will also be allowed to enter those entities, whose status appears in the Al-Hosn application in green if they perform a PCR test every 7 days, as well as children under 16 years who are not required to perform any laboratory tests.

“Health” and “Emergency and Crises”: Implementing the green traffic system at the national level

The ministry confirmed that it will not allow entry to federal government departments for employees and auditors who do not have the Covid-19 vaccine, or people whose characteristics appear in the Al-Hosn application in gray, due to the end of the period specified for conducting their PCR laboratory examination.

The Ministry called for the necessity of obtaining the booster doses according to the approved national protocol for vaccines, to ensure raising societal immunity in light of the spread of mutants of the Covid-19 virus, and to emphasize the sustainability of recovery efforts in all vital sectors.