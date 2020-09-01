Gilles Le Gendre, president of the LREM group at the National Assembly, guest of franceinfo on Monday, August 31. (SCREENSHOT / FRANCEINFO)

“We have experienced crises, much more serious than this one. This one has this in particular, that its resolution depends on 65 million French people”, LREM deputy from Paris Gilles Le Gendre, president, until September 10, of the LREM group in the National Assembly, said Monday August 31 on franceinfo.

“The solution is you, it’s me. These are the listeners who listen to us and who, by accepting behaviors which may appear restrictive, can have the greatest effectiveness against the virus”, continues Gilles Le Gendre who adds that “the real solution” is “a medical solution that we are all waiting for, a treatment and / or a vaccine”.

The boss of LREM deputies highlights the responsibility assumed, in his eyes, of the government in the implementation of health measures which he describes as follows: “the rise of equipment, the availability of masks, the availability and start-up of tests which will continue to increase in the days and weeks to come”. “We are living in an unprecedented moment, an unprecedented crisis, emphasizes Gilles Le Gendre. We never envisioned it ending quickly. And we took advantage of the entire period when the virus had diminished a little, to prepare and arm us in case it woke up “.

While eight in ten French people say they are worried about the health situation in France, for the country’s growth and their purchasing power, according to the Odoxa-Dentsu Consulting survey published on Sunday, Gilles Le Gendre considers this feeling legitimate. “We are defending ourselves against an epidemic which we can see is extraordinarily violent. So it is normal that we are worried about the economy, explains the boss of the deputies of the presidential majority. The country has been at a standstill for two, three months and we are in the process of reactivating it “.

If the French were not worried, it would mean that they are unconscious. Which is obviously not the case. Gilles Le Gendre to franceinfo

The president of the LREM group in the National Assembly wishes to emphasize the government’s recovery plan, the details of which will be known this week and “which will make it possible to restart the economic machine”. “The money spent, the hundred billion, the measures, the devices will be fundamental, in particular in the direction of the young people, in particular in the direction of the modernization of the country, the innovation, the ecology”, he enumerated . But for Gilles Le Gendre, this plan “will only work if all French people get started”.

The problem for France is the problem of its confidence. The problem of the psychological climate. Gilles Legendre to franceinfo

The Covid-19 health crisis must give “a major opportunity” in the country adds Gilles Legendre to “rethink living together, the collective, making sure that we are united, not united with the government”, specifies the deputy LREM, “I fully understand that there are debates, controversies and criticisms, but block together, by setting two objectives: massively slow down the circulation of the virus and massively revive the economic machine”.

On September 9 and 10, La République en Marche (LREM) deputies will have to vote to appoint a new group president. Several candidates have already declared themselves to succeed Gilles Le Gendre, in particular Christophe Castaner, Aurore Bergé and François de Rugy.“If they knew the true nature of the position, perhaps they would be fewer”, launched in the form of a wink the boss of the LREM deputies. “It’s a complicated job”, he would like to point out.

If he does not comment on the person who will succeed him, Gilles Le Gendrea took the time to describe the qualities he considers necessary to exercise this position. “We are two to know them”, recalls Gilles Le Gendre. “Richard Ferrand, who came before me, and myself. You have to be able to bring people together, which supposes a fairly central political position in relation to the group. You have to have great loyalty vis-à-vis the President of the Republic , vis-à-vis the Prime Minister. “

Gilles Le Gendre also adds that “a lot, a lot, a lot of coolness, and to be able to show self-sacrifice and often put his own convictions, his own desires to sleep to privilege above all the collective spirit”.