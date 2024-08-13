The Ministry of Health and Community Protection revealed the success of the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues “Hayat” in completing 1,000 organ donation operations after death since its launch in 2017, within the framework of the integration of federal and local efforts and the health and academic sectors, which confirms the status of the country and its remarkable achievements that consolidate the UAE’s leadership in the field of organ transplantation and reflect the level of progress achieved in its health system, embodying the aspirations of the wise leadership and within the vision of “We the Emirates 2031” aiming for the country to reach a prestigious position at the global level..

This achievement – which coincides with World Organ Donation Day on August 13 of each year – comes within the country’s efforts to be a role model at the regional and global levels. It was achieved thanks to the continuous government efforts to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation as a noble humanitarian act, and the UAE’s capabilities and potential in terms of medical personnel, health facilities, technological infrastructure, and international partnerships with the most prestigious global institutions..

The National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues is in line with the highest international standards as part of a strategy to enhance the competitiveness of the health sector at the international level. .

The country hosted 11 visits that included about 20 international experts during the previous period to conduct accurate reviews of organ transplant facilities, which contributed effectively to the transfer of knowledge and capacity building and documented the readiness of the healthcare system and its specialized competencies in this field..

This global event highlights the achievements of the Hayat programme, which has been named the fastest growing and developing programme in the world over the past five years, based on the performance improvement index and the increase in the percentage of post-mortem donors per million people, and the UAE’s global leadership in the growth of organ donation and transplantation by 417 percent over the past five years, according to the results of the World Organ Donation Association conference..

It is worth noting that the World Health Organization General Assembly had adopted, in its meeting in May 2024, a set of recommendations for member states to serve as a roadmap towards building sustainable programs for organ and tissue donation and transplantation. Many of these recommendations are included in the new federal law in this regard, which indicates the state’s proactivity towards adopting the best global practices such as health insurance coverage, cooperation between countries, and adopting innovations in the field, among others..

Dr. Ali Al Obaidli, Chairman of the National Committee for Organ Donation and Transplantation, explained that “Hayat” is a national program that aims to support the state’s efforts to encourage individuals to support organ and tissue donation in accordance with international practices followed in this field to provide care for patients with organ failure, stressing that organ donation renews hope in the souls of patients and their families, enhances the health and safety of society and the quality of life of individuals, supports efforts to prevent various organ failure diseases and adopt a healthy life..

He pointed out that the recent review by international experts of the kidney transplant programmes in the country and their praise for providing services that are in line with international standards confirms the commitment of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and partners to excellence and enhancing the UAE’s position as a leading country regionally and globally in the field of organ transplantation, in addition to the licensed and accredited facilities for multiple organ transplants that guarantee life-saving treatments without the need to travel abroad..

For her part, Dr. Maria Gomez, an organ transplant expert and director of the National Center for Regulating the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, said that the “Hayat” program is the result of cooperation between several local and federal entities with the aim of unifying national efforts in the field of organizing and developing transplantation and donation operations. She called on members of society, citizens and residents who are 18 years of age or older, to support the program by registering their desire to donate organs and prevent chronic diseases that lead to organ failure, to contribute to giving hope to patients awaiting recovery, in addition to learning about inspiring success stories, whether from the families of donors or organ transplant recipients..

It is worth noting that the number of those registered in the National Program for Donating Human Organs and Tissues “Hayat” has reached 26,825 people wishing to donate, while the number of those who have donated their organs among those registered has reached more than 255 donors so far. One donor can contribute to saving the lives of 8 patients..

Living people can donate kidneys and part of the liver to relatives up to the fourth degree. Kidneys and livers can also be donated between living people who are not relatives. .

Organ donors after death can donate the heart, liver, kidneys, lungs, pancreas, and part of the intestine, in addition to donating tissue..