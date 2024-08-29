The National Health and Nutrition Survey 2024-2025 campaign witnessed positive interaction from target groups and community members, reflecting the results of awareness campaigns organized by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection with strategic partners on the importance of the survey results in protecting public health and improving the quality of healthy life in the country. By developing health policies and programs based on accurate data and reliable scientific evidence.

Measuring health indicators

The National Health and Nutrition Survey 2024-2025 campaign aims to update the population health database and measure health performance indicators by collecting field information with an approved methodology on the health reality in the UAE, which supports decision-makers in developing policies and strategies and measuring the results of health and nutritional indicators, in addition to supporting planning strategies and health policies at the state level, in line with the “We the Emirates 2031” vision.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection is organising the National Health and Nutrition Survey campaign in cooperation with strategic partners at the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, health authorities, and local statistics centres in the country. The survey campaign aims to collect accurate and reliable data on the health and nutritional reality in the UAE.

Many community members noted the important role of the National Health and Nutrition Survey in assessing the health status of individuals, to contribute to improving public health, stressing their encouragement of relatives and friends to cooperate with the field survey teams and share their personal experiences.

Survey Team Response Achieves Development Goals

His Excellency Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, said that positive participation in the National Health and Nutrition Survey helps collect important data and information, which enables us to develop effective strategies to enhance public health and improve the quality of life for all members of society. He pointed out that the cooperation and response witnessed by the teams conducting the survey reflect the values ​​of social responsibility that characterize the UAE community, and emphasize the importance of partnership between the government and society to achieve sustainable development goals in the health sector.

Dr. Alia Zaid Harbi, Director of the Ministry’s Statistics and Research Center, called on all members of society to interact positively with this national health campaign, noting that continuous cooperation enhances the ability of health authorities to confront health challenges and raise public health levels.

Data use is limited to statistics and research.

Dr. Harbi said: The national survey covers a wide range of health and nutritional indicators, including socio-economic indicators and household expenditures on health, prevalence of non-communicable diseases and risk factors, biophysical measurements and access to health care, micronutrient deficiencies and dietary intake, child growth indicators and pregnant women’s health.

She stressed the Ministry and its partners’ keenness to maintain the confidentiality of the collected data, and that its use is limited to statistical and research purposes only, noting that the Ministry of Health and Community Protection has designed accurate methodological models for data collection, in line with the highest international standards, and implemented the survey through personal interviews during field visits, using electronic questionnaires approved by the World Health Organization and health authorities in the country. These questionnaires are available in four languages: Arabic, English, Hindi and Urdu, to ensure comprehensiveness and accuracy in collecting data from various segments of society.

It is worth noting that the National Health and Nutrition Survey 2024-2025 targets a wide sample that includes; 10,000 families for the health survey and 10,000 families for the nutrition survey, with 40% citizens and 60% residents, in addition to 2,000 individuals from workers’ housing. The targeted age groups include the elderly and adults over 18 years old, females from 15 to 49 years old, pregnant women, and children from one day to 17 years old.