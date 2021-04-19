Sami Abdul-Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection revealed that electronic connectivity will be made between all concerned government and private health facilities, and all public and private medical records will be integrated into a modern and effective platform, to improve patients’ experiences through the Community Health Department. In response to Al-Ittihad’s inquiries, the Ministry announced that this electronic link includes 40 government hospitals, 90 private hospitals, more than 120 government clinics, and more than 2,700 private clinics, in addition to thousands of pharmacies and other medical facilities. In coordination with the local authorities to work on the linking mechanisms as soon as the systems are ready at the authorities, the Ministry is also working to study the readiness of the private sector to link with the electronic system of the Ministry. The ministry indicated that the connection with private hospitals and clinics will take place in stages according to readiness, and a study of the readiness of the private sector and preparation of standards for the connection has begun, and work is underway to prepare the connection plan. She explained that the electronic link aims to facilitate the movement of patients and provide the exchange of medical records data between government and private hospitals and health clinics, in a manner that ensures advanced patient care, saves time and expenses, and improves the level of health care throughout the country. She emphasized that there are many benefits from unifying the health file at the state level to reinforce the concept of (one patient – one file), to be a digital health platform that displays updated data for patient records, and provides innovative solutions in the field of automation and health data management, as the unified health file is considered one of the projects. The priority that is being worked on and contributes to strengthening and empowering the health care sector in the UAE, in line with the Ministry’s strategy to develop health information systems and apply global standards in infrastructure management in health facilities, and it indicated the importance of developing appropriate technology for a population health management system, as a vital part of the axis Health is in the national agenda for the UAE Vision 2021, to consolidate the UAE’s position among the pioneers of e-health in the world.

Project advantages

The Ministry stated that one of the advantages of this project is to reduce medical errors at the state level, which will positively affect the health of patients on the one hand and the costs resulting from these errors on the other hand.

She said: Likewise, reducing and then abolishing repeated services such as examinations, medicines, and consultations, thus resulting in saving effort and costs and reducing risks to the patient’s health, as well as improving the disease control mechanism and making the necessary procedures to reduce and monitor them, she emphasized the project’s role in improving the quality of information through sharing the health file. For the patient in line with international standards to ensure the confidentiality and privacy of this information, in addition to increasing productivity by saving time and effort, and improving patient participation through smart applications.

She stated that from an economic point of view, linking to all parties has many positive economic effects, including: Facilitating the movement of patients and providing the exchange of medical records data between governmental and private hospitals and health clinics in a manner that ensures advanced care for patients and saves time and expenses, which leads to saving time and effort of medical staff in searching on Data not available, and she pointed out to improving efficiency, quality and performance in the field of population health management and facilitating access to patient data, which helps medical and administrative staff to make better and faster clinical decisions, and that collecting data related to population health helps to study treatment costs, budgeting and prices of health services more accurately. .

Keep track of medications

Regarding the electronic connection between governmental and private health institutions at the state level, she replied: “There are many initiatives to link with the health sectors in the country to improve the level of health services, such as the unified health file“ My Care ”, tracking medicines“ Tatmeen ”and others. “The aim is to standardize all medical records in all health facilities in the country, to improve the quality of health care and patient safety,” she said. The Ministry stated that “Care Me” is a digital health platform that displays updated data for patient records, and provides innovative solutions in the field of automation and health data management, through a central and integrated health care system that enhances access to health data for patients in the UAE.

It stated that this is done by linking government and private health facilities and exchanging information, within the framework of a unified view to ensure patient safety, improve efficiency, quality and performance in the field of population health management and facilitate access to patient data, while “Tatmeen” is the first platform of its kind in the region to track and trace products. Pharmaceuticals with the aim of immunizing and securing the supply and supply chains of health care facilities in the country.

The “Tatmeen” platform, a digital platform based on advanced sequencing and tracking technology, contributes to tracking drugs from production to use by patients, to raise the efficiency of the Ministry’s health and smart services and to deal efficiently with fraudulent or expired medical products and unauthorized products.

Benefits for patients

On the patient’s return from the electronic connection between health facilities in the country, the Ministry affirmed that this is in the interest and safety of the patient a priority in the ministry’s strategy, which is the focus of attention and care. She said: “Among the returns that are in the interest of the patient is improving patient participation through smart applications, facilitating patient transportation, providing medical records data exchange between government and private hospitals and health clinics, ensuring advanced patient care, saving time and expenses, which leads to saving time and effort for medical personnel in research. On data not available. She emphasized the feasibility of the project in reducing medical errors at the state level, which reflected positively on the health of patients on the one hand and on the costs resulting from these errors on the other hand.

She drew attention to the reduction and then elimination of repeated services, such as examinations, medicines and consultations, and thus results in saving effort and costs and reducing risks to the patient’s health.