The Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities will take extreme measures to monitor, analyze and control the Vaccination Strategy to avoid more irregular immunizations, as will be agreed this afternoon at the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS).

Specifically, according to the draft of the ‘Agreement on the application of the vaccination strategy against Covid-19 in Spain’, to which Europa Press has had access, the monitoring, analysis and control of the application of the Strategy will be maximized , avoiding any deviation, detecting, where appropriate, the improper use of vaccines and applying the preventive and corrective measures that are necessary to guarantee that the vaccination processes are carried out in accordance with what is agreed in said strategy.

In addition, the document recalls that the European Union is responsible for signing contracts with pharmaceutical companies and emphasizes that effective compliance with the vaccination strategy is an “obligation that is incumbent on all”, both public powers and the citizenship.

In addition, the autonomous communities will once again claim legal tools to advance the curfew, a request that was denied last week by the former Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, and that today will be on the table by his substitute, Carolina Darias, who presides for the first time meeting this forum.

Another controversial issue will also be on the table. The communities governed by the PP will open a new battle front against the Government and will ask Carolina Darias to take different measures to extend the use of FFP2 masks among the population.