More than 1.5 million people under the age of 60 who have received the first dose of AstraZeneca will have to wait to find out what happens to the second. The Public Health Commission has decided this Friday that it delays a decision for four weeks, pending the results of a study to find out the efficacy and safety of combining this injection with a second one from Pfizer, as announced by the Ministry of Health in a statement.

On the table was what to do with this group, made up mainly of essential workers: police, emergency personnel, prison officials, the military, teachers and health workers who were not on the front line in the fight against the virus. They began to receive the injections on February 9 and on May 4, 12 weeks have passed since the first: it is the maximum interval that the drug’s technical data sheet recommends between the two inoculations. The commission has extended this term to 16 weeks. For all practical purposes, they delay the decision by four weeks, because it is not clear whether that injection will ultimately come from AstraZeneca or from Pfizer. They thus gain time until there are preliminary results of the study, launched by the Carlos III Health Institute.

The commission recalls that the first dose already provides an effectiveness of around 80%. The Ministry of Health thus justifies its decision in a statement: “Spain, like Ireland, and following the precautionary principle, thus opts to wait for more information on ongoing studies and the experience of other countries.” And he adds: “People under 60 have a lower risk of serious disease and the priority at this time is to vaccinate those over 60 as soon as possible to avoid hospitalizations and deaths in an epidemiological situation of accumulated incidences on the rise.”

One of the options is to inject a second dose of AstraZeneca, as they are doing in the UK or Italy. Another is to apply a different vaccine, as they do in Germany and France, where they have opted for Pfizer’s, in the event of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia, serious and very rare side effects that have occurred after vaccination with the Anglo laboratory drug. -Swedish. A third would be to trust this 80% effectiveness and not puncture a second dose.

In these four weeks, the technicians will observe through the study if those who have received the first dose of AstraZeneca have generated enough antibodies or if a booster dose with another vaccine is required. And, if so, if the Pfizer vaccine generates the expected immune response and both remedies can be combined. In the best of cases, there will be results in the second half of May.

The Director of Public Health of the Community of Madrid, Elena Andradas, explained that the decision was “by majority, not unanimous”. Sources of the meeting assure that it has been a very tight vote, reports Isabel Valdes. Ten autonomies have positioned themselves in favor of the measure that has been approved and nine against, among which are Catalonia, Murcia, Andalusia, Madrid, Castilla y León, Galicia, Ceuta and Melilla. These have been in favor of the position of the European Medicines Agency (EMA, for its acronym in English), which had already recommended that the second dose for those who received a first of AstraZeneca be with the same medicine.

There is a division of opinion among the scientific community. Many experts have been in favor of following the EMA’s recommendations and not delaying doses any further. Others, like Marco López Hoyos, president of the Spanish Immunology Society, do not look down on the caution followed by health authorities: “We can wait four weeks. The only risk is that the level of immunization drops somewhat and in this time data will appear both on the effects of the second dose and on using a different vaccine design ”.

In limbo

People under 60 years old already vaccinated with a first dose have been in limbo since April 7, when Spain (and other European countries) decided not to administer AstraZeneca to this group, after the EMA found possible links between the vaccine and very rare cases of thrombi. The agency advised to continue vaccinating, but several countries, such as Spain, suspended injections in groups under that age.

Although the European body could not find a specific risk profile, most of the adverse effects occurred precisely in people under 60 years of age. This Thursday, the UK drug regulator has concluded that age is a risk factor: it is higher for younger people. “The data suggest a higher reported incidence among young adults, and the MHRA [la agencia británica del medicamento] advises that the evidence should be taken into account to establish the use of the vaccine “, he assures. The agency suggests the possibility of offering another drug to those under 40 years of age in this country. It is the first agency of its kind to reach these conclusions.

The decision of the Public Health Commission lengthens the uncertainty of those already vaccinated with a drug that is from the beginning of its administration at the mercy of the political decisions of the Governments. Each country has made decisions about when and to whom to inject the drug, which has not stopped generating confusion among citizens.