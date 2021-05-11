The Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities have approved this afternoon in the Public Health Commission the use of the Janssen single-dose vaccine for people under 60 years of age, in a meeting in which it has also been decided to incorporate the groups with priority to be vaccinated to “people with great vulnerability, such as large dependents of difficult accessibility, with profound autism or severe mental illness,” according to the statement made public by Health.

After receiving the green light for the proposal made by the technicians of the vaccine presentation, the main groups that will receive the Janssen vaccine in the first place will be two. The first, that of people from 50 to 59 years old, which was the next group to be vaccinated according to the Vaccination strategy against COVID19 in Spain, of which Health and communities are debating its seventh update. The second profile will be made up of people over 18 years of age from vulnerable groups, whose personal situation may make it more difficult to comply with the two-dose guideline of other presentations. Health has not reported with what presentations the new groups will be immunized with priority to be vaccinated.

In the first group, that of people between 50 and 59 years old, there are 7.03 million people in Spain, according to the Health vaccination reports, although 17% (1.2 million) have already begun to be vaccinated with other presentations because they belonged to one of the population groups for which it was decided to prioritize immunization. Of these, 459,000 have already completed the regimen and received the two doses, according to the latest Health data.

Two of the population groups that have been immunized since the beginning of the year with vaccines that use the novel messenger RNA technology are healthcare personnel and caregivers of dependent people, including those in this age group from 50 to 59 years ( Pfizer and Moderna). The vaccination of people of this age group – also younger – from other professions considered essential, such as teachers, policemen, prison officials and the military, among others, has been much more rugged. In this case, the campaign started in March with doses of AstraZeneca, but was later interrupted due to the detection of some rare cases of thrombi.

Health has decided for now to delay the administration of the second dose of AstraZeneca from 12 weeks (initially foreseen period) to 16 weeks for those professionals who received the first, thus gaining time for the Carlos III Health Institute to carry out a study that determine if it is safer for these people to receive a second dose of AstraZeneca or one of messenger RNA.

Finally, in recent days most communities have begun to immunize people of this age group already (or were about to do so) with the Pfizer vaccine, as the campaign progressed with new age groups.

The second group to which the Public Health Commission has approved the use of Janssen vials is made up of people over 18 years of age who are in a vulnerable situation or who meet other conditions that make it difficult for them to complete the vaccination schedule with the second dose. “They are patients who can be difficult to locate for the second puncture because, for example, they do not have a fixed address. In these cases, the fact that this vaccine is a single dose makes it easier to complete the immunization in one go “, explain health sources from an autonomous community.

Spain has received 272,400 doses of Janssen’s vaccine to date, of which 71% have been administered. Until now, these vials have been used to immunize the age group 70-79 years. Before June 30, however, five million more doses will arrive in the country, an amount that will allow the immunization of a large part of the 50-59 age group. Additionally, and until September 30, the company will deliver to the Spanish Government another 12 million doses, according to the agreements signed by the pharmaceutical companies with the European Commission.

Although there are only 49 days until the deadline in which Janssen must finish the first large package of deliveries, neither the Ministry of Health nor the pharmaceutical company have responded to questions from this newspaper about the dates and quantities agreed for its delivery in in the coming weeks, due to the confidentiality clauses of the contracts signed with the sector.

The Janssen vaccine activates the body’s defenses by means of a viral vector, adenovirus 26, which causes mild colds and has been modified to be safe. Despite this, the vaccine continues to produce the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, endings that the coronavirus uses to infect human cells. In the vaccine it does not infect them, but it does activate the immune system.

This viral vector is the same one on which the Oxford-AstraZeneca formulation is based. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has made it mandatory to introduce the detection of rare cases of thrombi in the technical specifications of both vaccines, although to a lesser extent after the administration of Janssen. In any case, the risk is considered extremely low (one severe case per million doses) and that the benefits of administering them far outweigh the risks.

The Janssen vaccine has so far shown to maintain its efficacy in almost all cases against the variants with the greatest impact on public health (British, South African and Brazilian) and its published effectiveness amounts to 67%. Although this percentage is lower than that attributed to other vaccines (Pfizer’s is 95%), experts insist that it does not make sense to compare the effectiveness percentages of vaccines, since each one is the result of different clinical trials .

Janssen’s, for example, was carried out when variants such as the South African one were already circulating, which have been shown in some cases to reduce the effectiveness of vaccines somewhat (they cause clinical pictures, although these are generally much milder than those developed by unvaccinated).