The AstraZeneca vaccine will continue to be injected into people 65 years of age and younger, but there will be an exception from now on. Essential workers who exceed that age will be able to receive the serum, as agreed on Tuesday by the Public Health Commission, a body of the Interterritorial Council made up of general directors of the ministry and the communities. For the rest of the population, the 65-year limit will continue to apply.

The commission has also agreed to administer the Janssen vaccine giving priority to the older groups, as is the case with those of Pfizer and Moderna, as reported by the Ministry of Health. This single-dose vaccine will begin to arrive in Spain in the second half of April. The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, assured that 5.5 million doses of this pharmaceutical company will be received in the second quarter.

Spain was one of the few countries in Europe that maintained the 65-year limit for the AstraZeneca vaccine. The evidence that had been generated in the United Kingdom on its safety and efficacy in the elderly had led to more and more States eliminating this veto in recent weeks. The step that Spain is taking for practical purposes is not far from maintaining it, since the share of essential workers over 65 years of age is minimal. With it, it will complete the vaccination of the population groups prioritized by their essential activity of any age, such as health and social health personnel who are not first-line and workers of health institutions and active groups with an essential function in society such as those of the police officers or teachers, for example.

The document also confirms that the people most vulnerable to covid due to comorbidities will be vaccinated in parallel with people aged 70 to 79 years, whose turn will come when those over 80 end. This group is made up of people with hematopoietic progenitor transplantation, transplantation solid organ and waiting list for it, people on hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, oncohematological disease, solid organ cancer being treated with cytotoxic chemotherapy, lung cancer being treated with chemotherapy or immunotherapy, immunosuppressed HIV infection, people with primary immunodeficiency and people with Down syndrome over 40 years of age.

The agreements of the commission will have to be ratified this Wednesday by the Interterritorial Council, which meets in Valladolid.