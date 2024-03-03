Health | An expert recommends baking soda for elite athletes – the food ingredient found in everyone's kitchen has surprising effects

The Finnish national team skiers have been urged to try the craze that has surfaced.

Lahti

In ski circles has recently started to talk about a surprising substance, baking soda. This substance found in every home's kitchen has been studied to improve sports performance.

Baking soda, i.e. sodium bicarbonate, reduces acidification of the body, which can help athletes perform better.

Playing with baking soda has also reached the Finnish national ski team, and at least some of the skiers have taken the substance to trial.

Iivo Niskanen not included in these.

“I've heard that baking soda is something that improves endurance performance according to some studies. It's nothing new. The coach said that baking soda is an old trick, but now it has resurfaced. Fashion fads go up and down, and I don't jump with them myself,” says the Olympic champion.

However, athletes do not put this “miracle substance” straight from the baking soda can on the supermarket shelf.

“Try putting some baking soda in a glass of water and try to drink. Not many can. It's pretty cool stuff. Yes, one or the other will start to have a vomiting reflex.” Johanna Matintalo give a laugh.

“It is sold in various supplement formulations, for example as capsules or an energy gel with added baking soda. Then the benefits sought with baking soda can be obtained in an easier form,” Matintalo continues.

Matintalo himself was about to start using baking soda in competition situations this season, but the illnesses in the early season made him stick to his familiar ways of doing things.

“I know many fellow skiers who use this substance, but I don't want to name anyone. I haven't used it myself, but yes, we have talked about it a lot in nutrition coaching,” says Matintalo.

Although the use of baking soda is completely allowed in sports, its use is associated with some kind of secrecy, at least in skiing circles. Baking soda skiers don't want to stand out.

“I don't want to answer. That's my business”, sprint cannon Lauri Vuorinen says when asked about the experiments.

“I haven't used it myself, but I know skiers who do. Maybe I'll try it myself sometime”, Jasmi Joensuu says.

Cross mat Hakola has planned to start using it.

“I haven't tried it yet, but I thought I would try it next year,” says Hakola.

Kerttu Niskanen on the other hand, have never heard of this craze.

“It's really not familiar,” Niskanen gasps in disgust.

“I haven't used baking soda for anything other than cleaning the coffee maker or cooking,” he laughs.

There are many uses of baking soda.

In the Olympic Committee working as a nutrition expert Kaisa Hall also works in the background of the cross country team as a nutrition expert. He says that he recommended the skiers to try baking soda.

“Sodium bicarbonate, or baking soda, is a very strongly alkaline substance. During high-intensity performance, lactic acid is produced, which breaks down into lactate and hydrogen ions,” explains Sali.

“Lactate is actually a very good source of energy, and it's not a bad thing. But hydrogen ions acidify the body, disrupt metabolism and the functioning of the neuromuscular system. Sodium bicarbonate neutralizes hydrogen ions, and thus the athlete can cope with high-intensity performance a little better.”

According to Sal, the use of baking soda in sports surfaced a little over a year ago, when the Swedish supplement company Maurten introduced a gel containing baking soda to the market. The company developed the product for years together with the top cycling team Jumbo-Visma.

Sali says that several Finnish national team skiers have recently tried different baking soda preparations.

“Some have said that they have clearly noticed the benefit and have improved their performance. Some, on the other hand, have developed stomach symptoms, and it hasn't suited them.”

Why don't you want to talk about baking soda experiments?

“Perhaps nutritional supplements in general are such that people are not so willing to talk about them. Although this is a completely permitted substance,” says Sali.

Kaisa Sali, who became known as a top triathlete, also works as a nutrition expert in the background of the cross country team.

For basic exercisers baking soda is not necessarily the way to happiness.

“An exerciser would have to be at such a hard level that he really gets out of his body. For example, with a skier, the technique will definitely break down before there are enough acids for it to be useful,” says Sali.

Baking soda also easily causes stomach upsets. In order for it to achieve a performance-enhancing effect, according to Sal, the substance should be taken into the body at 0.2-0.3 grams per kilogram of body weight.

“You definitely have to try this in advance (before the games) and you have to know how to use it at the right time and in the right way. It is not suitable for all athletes, because the risk of stomach problems is so great and the potential benefit is so small.”

In principle, a serious exerciser can improve his performance by spooning a few tablespoons of baking soda from the kitchen cabinet into his mouth before sports performance – if his stomach can handle it.

“The effect is exactly the same as, for example, in gel or capsule preparations. But if you just take baking soda as a powder, it goes into the stomach as it is, and ailments can become more sensitive when the alkaline substance starts to bubble up in an acidic stomach,” says Sali.