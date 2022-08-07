Monday, August 8, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Health | An experienced urologist tells us what Finns think about the penis and its function

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 7, 2022
in World Europe
0

At urologist Lauri Flöjt’s office, people will be told about changes in the skin of the penis and a tight foreskin – and more and more often also about problems related to relationships and sex.

A new relationship and everything goes well, but the sex doesn’t work out.

There is too much pressure to perform and the erection stops. Maybe the sexual partner now thinks that he is not attractive enough. What if I screw it all up?

Urologist Lauri Flöjt has heard the situation described above often at his reception in recent years. Flöjt has held a urologist’s office for years, so the challenges related to Finns’ penile health and penile function have become familiar to him.

#Health #experienced #urologist #tells #Finns #penis #function

See also  Escape of a Ukrainian: return to Kyiv
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

US Senate adopts social and climate bill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.