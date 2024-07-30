Health | An experienced brain researcher is worried about the brains of working-age Finns – now he gives four pieces of advice that are surprisingly easy

In this story, brain researcher Kiti Müller explains how to take care of the brain. During the working day, even the smallest actions matter.

Neurologist Kiti Müller has studied the effects of working life on brain health for 30 years. In the same time, the flood of information has increased explosively. Now Müller tells you how to take care of your brain so that you can get through working life with a clear mind for retirement.

Jos would try to conclude on the basis of public discussion how pensioners are doing in Finland, a sad picture might emerge. In the media, aging appears as treatment lines and misery.

A brain scientist Kit Müller’s, 69, says things are not that bad. In Müller’s opinion, the current pensioners are in better shape than previous cohorts at the same age.