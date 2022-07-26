Health | An attack of vertigo took Tanja Luoma off her feet in the middle of her morning routine – This is what positional vertigo is all about, which is a benign but scary problem

When Tanja Luoma had her first severe vertigo attack, she crashed into the washing machine. Benign positional vertigo can be a frightening experience, but there is a fairly simple treatment for the condition, says the doctor.

Gotta go in the bathroom, Tanja Luoma, 47, remembers thinking.

He jumped out of bed, but didn’t immediately continue towards the bathroom. Luoma’s head spun and he crashed into the wardrobe.

“I tripped in the toilet and fell headfirst towards the washing machine. It was wild”, Luoma recalls the events of last February.