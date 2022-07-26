Tuesday, July 26, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Health | An attack of vertigo took Tanja Luoma off her feet in the middle of her morning routine – This is what positional vertigo is all about, which is a benign but scary problem

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 26, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

When Tanja Luoma had her first severe vertigo attack, she crashed into the washing machine. Benign positional vertigo can be a frightening experience, but there is a fairly simple treatment for the condition, says the doctor.

Gotta go in the bathroom, Tanja Luoma, 47, remembers thinking.

He jumped out of bed, but didn’t immediately continue towards the bathroom. Luoma’s head spun and he crashed into the wardrobe.

“I tripped in the toilet and fell headfirst towards the washing machine. It was wild”, Luoma recalls the events of last February.

#Health #attack #vertigo #Tanja #Luoma #feet #middle #morning #routine #positional #vertigo #benign #scary #problem

See also  Biden asked Macron to arrange a meeting with Putin
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The investment fund Magnum Capital acquires the fruit and vegetable exporter Amaco

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.