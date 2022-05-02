Decades of neglect by the public health system ended up costing the lives of tens of thousands of people in Latin America and the Caribbean. That is the main conclusion of Amnesty International, which ensures that deaths from Covid-19 in the region could have been much lower if access to health was more equal and the health systems more robust. We spoke with Érika Guevara Rosas, director for the Americas at Amnesty International.

