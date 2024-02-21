“FedEmo's role, in addition to making the disease known, is to monitor patients so that there are no disparities in treatment between North and South”. These are the words of Luigi Ambroso, Vice President of the Federation of Haemophilia Associations (FedEmo), on the sidelines of the first Sobi Talk of 2024. Titled “Rare but true. Every story is a journey of inclusion” and organized by Sobi, the event was dedicated to sharing the stories of people with rare pathologies, with the aim of shedding light on their still unsatisfied needs and the need to outline a scenario of the situation in our country.