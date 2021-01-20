The president of the College of Physicians, Francisco Miralles, was vaccinated last Saturday from Covid, after being summoned by the Murcian Health Service (SMS). Although he has a place in the emergency service of the Reina Sofía, Miralles does not currently work in this hospital, being released, so his immunization does not comply with the provisions of the protocol of the Ministry of Health. The president of the collegiate institution assures that he went to receive the first dose since, when summoned by the SMS, he understood that his vaccination did not imply any breach. “I got vaccinated on Saturday at 2:15 p.m., after receiving the summons to do so by message, like everyone else,” he explains.

However, the Ministry’s protocol limits vaccinations in this phase to professionals who “work in health and social health centers and establishments”, adding, in addition, that “in this first stage, vaccination will focus only on personnel who specifically carries out activities that require close contact with people who may be infected with SARS-CoV-2, that is, depending on the risk of exposure and transmission ”.

Furthermore, prior to this group, first-line toilets have priority. Last Saturday the vaccination in hospitals had not yet been completed.

Miralles admits not knowing the “details of the protocol” and assures that he acted “like just another worker.” In fact, the president of the College explains that all the leaders of the Medical Union and the rest of the union organizations were summoned for vaccination, regardless of whether their workplace is a health center or the headquarters of said organizations.

The Ministry has not yet clarified whether it has set a screening to leave out professionals on leave of absence or released, as is the case of Miralles and most union positions. The massive summons of all SMS workers, without distinguishing between those who work in health centers and those who perform other tasks in office buildings, such as the Habitamia headquarters, does not correspond to the document of the Ministry of Health approved in early December and updated on the 18th of that month. Neither the vaccination of the Minister of Health, Manuel Villegas, and of the leadership of the Ministry is included in the text, according to sources from the Ministry of Health warned this Wednesday to Cadena SER.