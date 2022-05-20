The Ministry of Health has reported this Friday that 21 samples have tested positive for non-human smallpox after PCR tests, although it has yet to be confirmed, through sequencing, if it is monkeypox.

The department of Carolina Darias has also confirmed that the first seven cases sequenced at the Carlos III Institute are positive for monkeypox, in addition to the fact that two suspicious samples will be analyzed again.

The ISCIII is using molecular detection methods using real-time PCR (wide-spectrum multiplex technology), plus genetic sequencing of the amplified fragment to confirm 100 percent. PCR allows a differential diagnosis of the orthopoxvirus family (there are 4 types), and then sequencing allows determining whether or not it is monkeypox.

The Ministry of Health is preparing the purchase of thousands of vaccines against traditional smallpox that also serve to stop the monkey virus. The department of Carolina Darias explained yesterday that “through the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products, it is evaluating and analyzing different therapeutic options based on their viability and effectiveness, such as antivirals and vaccines.” Thus, in addition to vaccines, Health studies acquiring medicines to treat patients who already suffer from the disease.