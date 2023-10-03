“The role of Sidemast in the field of alopecia areata is on two fronts: on the one hand we educate our dermatologists on the use of these drugs with courses and educational activities, on the other we promote research given that there is still so much to study”. Giuseppe Argenziano, president of the Italian Society of Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases, said this on the sidelines of the press conference for National Alopecia Areata Day 2023.