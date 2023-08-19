The health effects of hard fat, such as an increase in cholesterol, have already been seen even in children.

Finns still eat far too much saturated, i.e. hard fat. Most hard fat is obtained from meat and meat products, as well as milk and milk products.

According to health recommendations, the share of hard fat should be ten percent of the total energy intake, says a professor of nutrition science at the University of Helsinki Mikael Fogelholm.

“In 2017, three percent of men and six percent of women received this recommendation based on THL’s FinRavinto survey. The results of last year’s FinRavinto survey have not been published yet, but I don’t think there have been any very significant changes here.”

Unsaturated, i.e. soft fats, should be twice as much as hard fat. According to Fogelholm, very few Finns get it, even though the right ratio of hard and soft fat intake might be even more important for health than the amount of hard fat alone.

Fogelholm considers it unrealistic that Finns’ average intake of hard fat would fall to the recommended level in the near future, as in 2017 it was around 15 percent.

Still, it would be possible to get closer to ten percent without dramatic dietary changes. With small choices, hard fat can be replaced with soft fats, which improves the overall quality of the fat.

According to Fogelholm, the biggest source of hard fat among meats is beef.

“The best change would be to replace beef and pork with fish, shellfish or plant-based protein sources. Poultry is also a change for the better, but I would see it mostly as a good transition towards more fish- and vegetable-based main meals.”

Fogelholm says that Finns’ interest in plant protein products is still low. According to a joint LoCard study by Helsinki University of Applied Sciences and Tampere University, at the end of the 2010s, about five percent of Finns actively used plant protein sources as part of their diet.

In cooking and on bread it would be good to prefer oils and vegetable oil-based margarines, which are good sources of soft fat. In this food group, the most hard fat is obtained from butter and butter-based spreads, says THL’s research manager Sari Niinistö.

According to Niinistö, meat and dairy products should be bought as low-fat or fat-free as possible: minced meat with less than 10 percent fat instead of higher-fat options, whole meat cutlets instead of sausage cuts, and 17% cheese rather than full-fat cheese, which often has a fat percentage of more than 30.

Hard fat has been completely removed from fat-free dairy products.

“It would be good to replace regular cream with, for example, oat cream. You can get very soft fat from oat- and soy-based options,” says Niinistö.

According to THL’s FinRavinto studies, Finns’ intake of hard fat decreased for decades until 2007 before it started to rise. The biggest increase was seen between 2007 and 2012.

“The use of butter and butter-based fat mixtures became more common around this time. At the same time that the intake of fats has increased, the intake of carbohydrates has decreased,” says Niinistö.

Fogelholm estimates that around the 2010s, Finns’ intake of hard fat was increased by the carb-carping boom, in which protein is added and carbohydrate intake is reduced.

Excessive the intake of hard fat in relation to soft fat is especially a risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, says Fogelholm.

“Excessive hard fat quickly starts to raise the so-called bad LDL cholesterol. It also increases the risk of type 2 diabetes and slightly also the risk of certain cancers, such as colon cancer and breast cancer.”

If a person already has type 2 diabetes, the risk of cardiovascular diseases is higher than usual. A high intake of salt and sugar alongside an excessive intake of hard fat increases the risk even more.

Fogelholm reminds that good lifestyle compensates for the amount of hard fat. For example, whole grain products and a very abundant use of vegetables, fruits and berries can lower LDL cholesterol and prevent cardiovascular diseases.

You should also stick to the exercise recommendations. There should be more than an hour of brisk sweaty exercise per week, or alternatively two and a half hours of lighter exercise.

“ “Nobody gets sick in their twenties, but in their 40s and 50s, the consequences already start to show.”

Although cardiovascular diseases and the resulting deaths have clearly decreased among Finns of working age, they are still the most common cause of death in the entire population.

According to Fogelholm, the development of cardiovascular diseases is often a decades-long process. However, the health effects of hard fat, such as an increase in cholesterol, have already been seen even in children.

“No one gets sick in their twenties, but at the age of 40-50 the consequences already start to show. This may raise the question of whether it is worth making any more changes for a 60-year-old who has been diagnosed with bad values ​​- and the answer is that it is worth it. It is never too late start a healthy lifestyle. If you can’t do everything, do something.”

According to Fogelholm, people over 80 are a clear exception to the rule. After 80 years of border washing, people’s health usually begins to deteriorate and too little energy intake weakens the condition even more. Therefore, all energy sources are important.