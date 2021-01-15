Health Almost all fitness skiers fall into two basic mistakes, which would make it easier to progress in an instant.

Skiing conditions are now also great in the Helsinki metropolitan area. Progressing on the trail becomes more comfortable when the technology is right.

1/19/2019 7:06 PM | Updated 15.1. 15:26

The story was first published in 2019.

Skiing is a rare species in that it really is suitable for movers of all ages and levels.

Skiing develops endurance, muscle fitness and balance, in addition to which the effectiveness of the exercise can be easily regulated yourself. Flat ground is easy to reach, while sweeping terrain gets sweat to the surface in an instant.