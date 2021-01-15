The Official Gazette of the Region (BORM) published yesterday the decree that prohibits family, social or recreational gatherings with non-partners, regardless of whether they are carried out in the public or private sphere. However, this general rule has some exceptions.

Not meeting in a house, but going for a run. Those who do not live in the same home will not be able to meet in a house or in a public space. However, they can get together to run, hike or practice any sport, as long as they wear a mask, explains Salud.

Conciliation and care. It is also allowed to leave the children in the care of uncles, grandparents or other people with whom they do not live. The same goes for caring for the elderly. Specifically, “the meeting for the care, attention or accompaniment of minors, elderly or dependents, with disabilities or especially vulnerable, is authorized, when it is necessary for the normal development of this person.”

The mask, mandatory at work at all times. One of the few areas in which people who do not live together can continue to meet is work. The Ministry of Health recalls that “the use of the mask in the workplace is mandatory” by virtue of the agreement of the Governing Council of July 13, which requires wearing a mask in any closed space for public use. “This description legally includes the work environment.”

Those who live alone can be part of an “extended living unit”. Each unit of coexistence “can integrate only a single person who lives alone,” says the decree of the Ministry.

Couples who do not live under the same roof can continue to see each other. It is allowed “the meeting of people with a marital or partner relationship when they live in different addresses.”

Parents separated. Parents may be reunited with their children even if they do not live at the same address.

Activities of daily living, such as shopping. There is no home confinement in force, so mobility is not restricted, beyond the perimeter confinements in 36 municipalities with extreme transmission of the virus and the closure of the Region. Daily activities can continue as before, as long as they do not involve meeting with non-partners and are always done with a mask.