The curfew is still in force, so it is forbidden to pick up an order at the establishment after that time A Glovo deliveryman circulates through the streets of Murcia, in a file image. / Martinez Bueso

The Ministry of Health allows them to be carried out from this Friday home delivery of food after 10 pm, as the TRUTH has been able to know. In addition, the Community indicates that the curfew due to the coronavirus pandemic is still in force at that time, so it is forbidden to physically go to the restaurant to pick up an order after ten o’clock at night.

“According to the regulations in force today, the face-to-face service to the public of the hotel and restaurant establishments must be suspended, starting at 8:00 p.m. From that time on, the delivery activity can be carried out on request and home delivery until 10:00 pm. After that time, when the nocturnal limitation of movements begins, it will only be possible to provide the service at home, ”says Salud.