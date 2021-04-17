Sami Abdul-Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that private health facilities are allowed to resume “non-urgent” elective surgeries that require general anesthesia and blood transfusion and to return to what was in place before the “pandemic”.

The health regulation sector in the ministry informed all private health facilities supervised by the ministry of the decision and its implementation since its date last week, indicating that this step comes within the framework of the ministry’s keenness to ensure the interest of patients and protect public health in society, and in the scope of dealing with developments related to the pandemic (Covid-19).

Officials in the health sector emphasized the importance and usefulness of the Ministry of Health’s decision to increase the absorptive and operational capacity of various private medical facilities from Sharjah to Fujairah, so that the health sector would resume providing its services by 100%, pointing to the resumption of all health services in Dubai, which shows the ability of the health sector in the country to deal with With the global Coronavirus pandemic ably.

Among the most important non-urgent elective surgeries that benefit from the decision to return to activity are plastic surgery, eyes, teeth and obesity, as they are the most prominent services that were suspended “temporarily” due to reducing the repercussions of the spread of the Corona virus, in addition to re-admission of patients of some specialties to the internal department and the return of patients. People with chronic conditions to visit the attending physician, if needed.

Reem Osman

Dr. Reem Othman, CEO of the Saudi German Hospitals Group – UAE, said: “The decision to allow the return of elective surgeries will have positive effects and benefits, as it aims mainly to meet the needs of patients and to provide the health care that is fully required for patients.”

She emphasized that the 100% resumption of the health sector’s work is due to the state’s possession of a strong health system that had the merit in facing this epidemic and limiting its repercussions, especially with regard to dealing with epidemics and health risks, pointing to the state of the UAE’s advanced medical infrastructure capable of responding. For all the requirements of the current stage.

Othman stated that this will positively affect the stability and continuity of medical facilities in performing their duties to the fullest due to the need of hospitals to increase their entry and maintain their staff and thus increase the demand for medical tourism, and increase the number of patients who wish to receive treatment in Dubai in particular and the UAE in general.

Muhammad Al-Nahhas

For his part, Dr. Muhammad Al-Nahhas, Chairman and CEO of MENA Labs-Clinical Pathology Services in Dubai, affirmed that this decision will benefit patients who are waiting for such non-urgent elective surgeries, at a time when our country is racing against time to vaccinate all segments of society. In record time.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Health’s decision is a positive indication of a significant decline in the effects of the pandemic, after concerted efforts in the past period, and all precautionary measures have been taken to address the Corona virus, pointing out that this decision came at a suitable time and will have effects and benefits. Positive, as it mainly aims to meet the needs of patients and provide the required health care in full for sick cases, while adhering to all precautionary and preventive measures related to health and safety.

He said: “The return of health services in Dubai to its normal state is nothing but the return of the soul to the body, the spread of confidence and reassurance among the people, and a sure evidence that the country, as it always is, is safe and stable, healthily and medically. Therefore, it was decided that hospitals would return to work in their normal manner and end the waiting state for postponed surgeries.

Responsible to contact the National Ambulance

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection requested that it be provided with the update of all hotline numbers in private hospitals, in order to provide the National Ambulance with these numbers, in addition to the necessity to appoint a responsible person within 24 hours who will be the person who receives the hotline calls from the National Ambulance, and to be the link between the two parties , Provided that the Ministry is provided with his name and job title in his workplace.

The Ministry confirmed that in the event of any subsequent amendments to the hotline numbers, direct contact with the Emergency Crisis and Disaster Operations Center is done to update the numbers on the designated e-mail, indicating the importance of cooperation with the cases transferred by the national ambulance.