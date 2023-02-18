Candidates will be considered women diagnosed with breast cancer who underwent total mastectomy

The Ministry of Health instituted, within the scope of the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde), an exceptional strategy to expand access to breast reconstruction for women with breast cancer.

In all, more than R$ 100 million will be allocated to the States and the Federal District for the measure. The ordinance with the novelty was published in the Official Diary of the Union on Tuesday (14.Feb.2023). Here’s the full (221 KB).

According to the text, female candidates with breast cancer diagnosis submitted to previous total mastectomy (radical or simple) and those with indication of breast reconstruction in the same surgery. Folder data indicate that more than 20,000 women are waiting in line for the procedure in the public network.

According to the ordinance, the duration of the surgery expansion strategy will be 24 months. It will be up to the ministry, through the Secretariat for Specialized Health Care, to follow up and monitor the national execution, establish the requirements and form of adhesion of the federative entities and follow up and monitor the results obtained.

In September of last year, the SUS began to offer the drug Trastuzumab Emtansina, used in the treatment of breast cancer, free of charge in the public health network.

With information from Brazil Agency.