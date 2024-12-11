The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has issued an important alert after being informed by the French health authorities through the European Food Alert Network (RASFF).

The notification warns about the presence of olive pits in a food product that has generated several customer complaints.

According to AESAN, the affected product has initially been distributed in Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia and the Community of Madridalthough it is not ruled out that it may have reached other autonomous communities due to possible redistributions.

For this reason, the competent authorities have activated the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI) to verify the withdrawal of the product in question from marketing channels.









The product involved is a beef sausage with olives from the Isla Délice brand. It comes in a plastic wrapper, weighs 500 grams and requires refrigeration. The affected lot is number 42850085with expiration date 04/09/2025.

The AESAN recommends that consumers who have this product at home refrain from consuming it and, instead, return it to the point of purchase.

The presence of olive pits could represent a health risk, especially for possible dental injuries or swallowing problems.

It is essential that consumers be alert to these types of alerts and verify the information on the foods they purchase. Food authorities constantly work to guarantee the safety of products in the market, but citizen collaboration is key to minimizing risks.